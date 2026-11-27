MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Shelf - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global smart shelf market is expected to expand from USD 5.10 billion in 2025 to USD 6.28 billion in 2026, reaching USD 17.76 billion by 2031. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.12% during 2026-2031, supported by rising demand for retail automation, real-time pricing, inventory visibility, planogram compliance, and data-driven store operations.

Real-Time Pricing and Retail Automation Drive Market Growth

Retailers are replacing overnight price updates with connected electronic shelf label systems that synchronize in-store and online pricing throughout the day. This transition helps reduce checkout disputes, improve pricing accuracy, support dynamic markdowns, and protect margins in highly competitive retail environments.

Morrisons synchronized 10.8 million electronic shelf labels across its United Kingdom estate in 2025, while Walmart connected 2,300 U.S. stores by early 2026. Walmart's implementation reduced label-changing processes from a full workday to minutes. In India, Legal Metrology requirements for tamper-proof price displays are also encouraging electronic shelf label adoption among national supermarket chains. Dynamic pricing based on product expiration windows is creating additional value by reducing food waste and supporting corporate sustainability goals.

Rising labor costs are further strengthening demand for smart shelf technology. Average hourly retail wages in the United States increased 4.8% year over year in 2025, adding pressure on retailers that continue to rely on manual price changes and inventory audits. Waitrose expects annual labor savings exceeding GBP 8 million, or approximately USD 10.1 million, following completion of its United Kingdom rollout in 2026. Co-op has also deployed electronic shelf labels across 2,400 stores, allowing employees to focus on online order fulfillment and customer service.

Sensor-based shelves provide further operational benefits by detecting out-of-stock products, misplaced items, and inventory changes without frequent manual aisle checks. Minimum-wage increases across Europe and North America are shortening investment payback periods and making smart shelf solutions increasingly attractive to regional retailers.

High Installation Costs Remain a Key Challenge

Store-wide implementation costs continue to restrict adoption, particularly among low-margin and mid-market retailers. A single hypermarket installation can cost between USD 500,000 and USD 1.5 million. Convenience stores may pay USD 15-20 per label after installation and networking expenses, making deployment difficult unless labor, shrinkage, and inventory savings deliver a strong return.

Retailers in emerging markets face additional financing challenges because transaction values are lower and service-based funding models remain limited outside tier-one chains. Integration with legacy point-of-sale and enterprise resource planning platforms can also increase project complexity. Other market considerations include shrinkage reduction mandates and the growing use of computer-vision shelf analytics for dynamic in-store media.

Services, RFID, and Vision Systems Shape Smart Shelf Market Trends

Hardware accounted for 55.11% of smart shelf market revenue in 2025, supported by demand for IoT weight sensors, RFID readers, cameras, and electronic shelf labels. However, services are projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.51% as retailers adopt recurring contracts covering analytics, maintenance, battery replacement, software upgrades, firmware management, and network monitoring.

Smart shelf software platforms typically cost USD 5,000-15,000 annually per store and provide dashboards for shrinkage analysis, planogram compliance, inventory monitoring, and retail-media management. Advances in edge AI are moving image recognition from the cloud to store shelves, reducing bandwidth requirements and improving response times.

RFID-based shelves held a 40.18% market share because they operate without line-of-sight and integrate with established global supply-chain standards. Vision and camera systems are forecast to grow at a 24.28% CAGR as edge AI costs decline and image-based merchandising audits become more accurate. Weight-sensor shelves are also gaining adoption in safety-critical applications, including pharmaceutical inventory monitoring. Meanwhile, battery-free RFID prototypes could reduce maintenance costs and support high-density tagging.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

North America generated 34.16% of global revenue in 2025, led by Walmart and Kroger deployments. Labor inflation, omnichannel retail growth, and a mature technology ecosystem continue to support adoption across the United States and Canada, while high capital costs constrain broader implementation in Mexico.

Europe remains a major smart shelf market, with strong electronic shelf label activity across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and other regional markets. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 24.55%, driven by China's technology-focused retailers, India's pricing compliance requirements, Japan's labor shortages, and South Korea's expanding electronic shelf label manufacturing sector.

Adoption is also progressing across the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Government modernization programs are supporting deployments in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern markets, while South Africa leads African pilot activity. In Brazil and Argentina, frequent price changes and inflation are increasing the value of rapid electronic shelf label updates.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Retail-Wide Push for Real-Time Pricing Accuracy

4.2.2 Rising Labor Costs Accelerating Retail Automation

4.2.3 Shrinkage Reduction Mandates by Large Grocers

4.2.4 ESG Pressure to Eliminate Paper Shelf Labels

4.2.5 Computer-Vision Shelf Analytics Enabling Dynamic In-Store Media

4.2.6 Battery-Free RFID Tag Research and Development Unlocking Ultra-Low-Cost Deployments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Up-Front Capital for Store-Wide Retrofits

4.3.2 Integration Complexity with Legacy POS and ERP

4.3.3 Data-Privacy Compliance (GDPR, CCPA) Burden

4.3.4 Growing Counterfeit Smart-Shelf Components Supply Risk

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 IoT Sensors

5.1.1.2 RFID Tags and Readers

5.1.1.3 Electronic Shelf Lables (ESL)

5.1.1.4 Cameras

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 RFID-Based Smart Shelves

5.2.2 Weight Sensor-Based Smart Shelves

5.2.3 Vision/Camera-Based Smart Shelves

5.2.4 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Systems

5.2.5 Other Technologies

5.3 By Retail Format

5.3.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

5.3.2 Convenience Stores

5.3.3 Specialty Stores

5.3.4 Pharmacies

5.3.5 Warehouses and Distribution Centers

5.3.6 Other Retail Formats

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Inventory Management

5.4.2 Pricing Management

5.4.3 Content Management

5.4.4 Planogram Management

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East

5.5.4.1 Israel

5.5.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.5.4.4 Turkey

5.5.4.5 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Egypt

5.5.5.3 Rest of Africa

5.5.6 South America

5.5.6.1 Brazil

5.5.6.2 Argentina

5.5.6.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 VusionGroup S.A.

6.4.2 Pricer AB

6.4.3 Hanshow Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Displaydata Limited

6.4.5 SoluM Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

6.4.7 E Ink Holdings Inc.

6.4.8 Keonn Technologies S.L.

6.4.9 RAINUS Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.11 Zebra Technologies Corporation

6.4.12 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.13 Impinj, Inc.

6.4.14 Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd.

6.4.15 Focal Systems Inc.

6.4.16 Digi International Inc.

6.4.17 Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

6.4.18 SATO Holdings Corporation

6.4.19 Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.

6.4.20 Altierre Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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