MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewable energy, grid expansion, and industrial growth drive demand, while key players pursue expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South & Central America medium voltage cable and accessories market is projected to grow from US$ 997.7 million in 2024 to US$ 1,250.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during 2025-2031. According to the report, infrastructure modernization, energy investment, industrial expansion, and renewable power development are increasing demand for reliable medium voltage power transmission and distribution systems across the region.

Regional Market Analysis

Brazil, Argentina, and other South & Central American countries are advancing major infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects. These investments require dependable cable networks capable of supporting electricity transmission across oil and gas facilities, mining operations, transportation networks, substations, manufacturing plants, and renewable energy sites.

Upstream energy investment is expected to increase in Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Colombia, according to the International Energy Agency. Brazil is recording particularly strong activity in its oil and gas industry. In November 2022, Petrobras announced plans to invest approximately US$ 78 billion through 2027 to expand oil production capacity. New extraction, processing, and related industrial facilities are expected to generate additional demand for medium voltage cables and accessories.

Power grid expansion is another important market driver. In January 2020, ENGIE secured a 30-year concession in Brazil to develop a 1,800 km transmission line and associated substations. Large-scale transmission infrastructure projects are supporting the deployment of medium voltage cable systems as utilities work to improve capacity, connectivity, and grid reliability.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Installation: The market is divided into overhead and underground systems. Overhead installations held the largest share in 2024.

Overhead type: ACSR, AAAC, AACSR, and other categories are assessed, with ACSR leading the segment.

Underground type: The market includes XLPE, PVC, PILC, and other cable types. XLPE accounted for the leading share.

Product: Cables represented the majority share compared with accessories.

Accessories type: Terminations led the market in 2024, followed by joints and other products.

Voltage level: The market ranges from 1-5 kV to 69 kV, with the 6-13 kV category holding the largest share. End user: Industrial applications led the market, alongside infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Renewable Energy Development Supports Market Growth

Expanding renewable energy capacity is creating significant opportunities for medium voltage cable and accessories suppliers. Brazil and Chile are investing in wind, solar, and hybrid power infrastructure to diversify energy generation and support decarbonization targets.

Brazil inaugurated the 519 MW Ventos de Santa Eugenia hybrid wind-solar complex in 2024, while Chile has commissioned multiple wind farms with capacities exceeding 100 MW. Engie Chile's 306 MW Pampa Fidelia wind farm further demonstrates the scale of clean energy investment underway. These projects require robust medium voltage cable infrastructure to connect generation assets, substations, and national grids, strengthening demand for cables, terminations, joints, and related accessories.

Brazil Maintains a Leading Market Position

Brazil leads the South & Central America medium voltage cable and accessories market, supported by its industrial base and extensive mining, energy, and infrastructure activities. The country is among the world's largest producers of iron ore and bauxite. Its energy-intensive mining operations depend on continuous power availability, creating sustained demand for reliable cable systems from major operators such as Vale and their supporting supply chains.

Transportation investment is also contributing to market expansion. The 383 km Midwest Integration Railway (Fico) is designed to improve logistics connectivity and support freight movement. Continued development across rail, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, and power transmission is expected to reinforce Brazil's demand for medium voltage cable products through 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the market include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, 3M Co, TE Connectivity Ltd, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, Belden Inc, Hitachi Energy Ltd, The Okonite Co, Southwire Company LLC, Houston Wire & Cable Co., LS Cable & System USA, and Ensto Oy.

Market participants are pursuing regional expansion, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and portfolio development to address growing requirements for advanced power transmission and distribution solutions. Investments in durable cable technologies and accessories suited to industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy applications are expected to shape competition across South & Central America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

3.2.3 Developing Base Number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country-level Data

4. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation

7.1 Overhead

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Overhead: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Underground

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Underground: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Overhead Type

8.1 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced)

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor)

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Underground Type

9.1 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene)

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Others: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

10.1 Cables

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cables: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Accessories

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Accessories: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Accessories Type

11.1 Terminations

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Terminations: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Joints

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Joints: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Others

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Others: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage

12.1 6 to 13 KV

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 6 to 13 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 23 KV

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 23 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 34 KV

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 34 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.4 45 KV

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 45 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.5 69 KV

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 69 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.6 1 to 5 KV

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 1 to 5 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

13.1 Industrial

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Industrial: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Infrastructure

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Infrastructure: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Renewables

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Renewables: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Country Analysis

14.1 South & Central America

14.1.1 South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

14.1.2 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.2.4 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.2.5 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.2.6 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.2.7 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.3 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.3.4 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.3.5 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.3.6 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.3.7 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.4.5 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.4.6 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.4.7 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

15.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

16. Industry Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 New Product Development

16.3 Merger and Acquisition

16.4 Other Strategic Developments

17. Company Profiles

17.1 ABB Ltd

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Description

17.1.3 Products and Services

17.1.4 Financial Overview

17.1.5 SWOT Analysis

17.1.6 Key Developments

17.2 Eaton Corporation plc

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Description

17.2.3 Products and Services

17.2.4 Financial Overview

17.2.5 SWOT Analysis

17.2.6 Key Developments

17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Description

17.3.3 Products and Services

17.3.4 Financial Overview

17.3.5 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 Key Developments

17.4 Nexans SA

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Description

17.4.3 Products and Services

17.4.4 Financial Overview

17.4.5 SWOT Analysis

17.4.6 Key Developments

17.5 3M Co

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Description

17.5.3 Products and Services

17.5.4 Financial Overview

17.5.5 SWOT Analysis

17.5.6 Key Developments

17.6 TE Connectivity Ltd

17.6.1 Key Facts

17.6.2 Business Description

17.6.3 Products and Services

17.6.4 Financial Overview

17.6.5 SWOT Analysis

17.6.6 Key Developments

17.7 Prysmian SpA

17.7.1 Key Facts

17.7.2 Business Description

17.7.3 Products and Services

17.7.4 Financial Overview

17.7.5 SWOT Analysis

17.7.6 Key Developments

17.8 NKT AS

17.8.1 Key Facts

17.8.2 Business Description

17.8.3 Products and Services

17.8.4 Financial Overview

17.8.5 SWOT Analysis

17.8.6 Key Developments

17.9 Belden Inc

17.9.1 Key Facts

17.9.2 Business Description

17.9.3 Products and Services

17.9.4 Financial Overview

17.9.5 SWOT Analysis

17.9.6 Key Developments

17.10 Hitachi Energy Ltd

17.10.1 Key Facts

17.10.2 Business Description

17.10.3 Products and Services

17.10.4 Financial Overview

17.10.5 SWOT Analysis

17.10.6 Key Developments

17.11 The Okonite Co

17.11.1 Key Facts

17.11.2 Business Description

17.11.3 Products and Services

17.11.4 Financial Overview

17.11.5 SWOT Analysis

17.11.6 Key Developments

17.12 Southwire Company LLC

17.12.1 Key Facts

17.12.2 Business Description

17.12.3 Products and Services

17.12.4 Financial Overview

17.12.5 SWOT Analysis

17.12.6 Key Developments

17.13 Houston Wire & Cable Co.

17.13.1 Key Facts

17.13.2 Business Description

17.13.3 Products and Services

17.13.4 Financial Overview

17.13.5 SWOT Analysis

17.13.6 Key Developments

17.14 LS Cable & System USA

17.14.1 Key Facts

17.14.2 Business Description

17.14.3 Products and Services

17.14.4 Financial Overview

17.14.5 SWOT Analysis

17.14.6 Key Developments

17.15 Ensto Oy

17.15.1 Key Facts

17.15.2 Business Description

17.15.3 Products and Services

17.15.4 Financial Overview

17.15.5 SWOT Analysis

17.15.6 Key Developments

18. Appendix

18.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [33]

List of Figures [42]

Companies

The List of Companies - South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation plc

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Nexans SA

3M Co

TE Connectivity Ltd

Prysmian SpA

NKT AS

Belden Inc

Hitachi Energy Ltd

The Okonite Co

Southwire Company LLC

Houston Wire & Cable Co.

LS Cable & System USA

Ensto Oy

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