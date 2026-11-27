South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable And Accessories Market Size And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Renewable Energy And Grid Investment Drive Growth To US$1.25 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South & Central America medium voltage cable and accessories market is projected to grow from US$ 997.7 million in 2024 to US$ 1,250.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during 2025-2031. According to the report, infrastructure modernization, energy investment, industrial expansion, and renewable power development are increasing demand for reliable medium voltage power transmission and distribution systems across the region.
Regional Market Analysis
Brazil, Argentina, and other South & Central American countries are advancing major infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects. These investments require dependable cable networks capable of supporting electricity transmission across oil and gas facilities, mining operations, transportation networks, substations, manufacturing plants, and renewable energy sites.
Upstream energy investment is expected to increase in Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Colombia, according to the International Energy Agency. Brazil is recording particularly strong activity in its oil and gas industry. In November 2022, Petrobras announced plans to invest approximately US$ 78 billion through 2027 to expand oil production capacity. New extraction, processing, and related industrial facilities are expected to generate additional demand for medium voltage cables and accessories.
Power grid expansion is another important market driver. In January 2020, ENGIE secured a 30-year concession in Brazil to develop a 1,800 km transmission line and associated substations. Large-scale transmission infrastructure projects are supporting the deployment of medium voltage cable systems as utilities work to improve capacity, connectivity, and grid reliability.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Installation: The market is divided into overhead and underground systems. Overhead installations held the largest share in 2024. Overhead type: ACSR, AAAC, AACSR, and other categories are assessed, with ACSR leading the segment. Underground type: The market includes XLPE, PVC, PILC, and other cable types. XLPE accounted for the leading share. Product: Cables represented the majority share compared with accessories. Accessories type: Terminations led the market in 2024, followed by joints and other products. Voltage level: The market ranges from 1-5 kV to 69 kV, with the 6-13 kV category holding the largest share. End user: Industrial applications led the market, alongside infrastructure and renewable energy projects.
Renewable Energy Development Supports Market Growth
Expanding renewable energy capacity is creating significant opportunities for medium voltage cable and accessories suppliers. Brazil and Chile are investing in wind, solar, and hybrid power infrastructure to diversify energy generation and support decarbonization targets.
Brazil inaugurated the 519 MW Ventos de Santa Eugenia hybrid wind-solar complex in 2024, while Chile has commissioned multiple wind farms with capacities exceeding 100 MW. Engie Chile's 306 MW Pampa Fidelia wind farm further demonstrates the scale of clean energy investment underway. These projects require robust medium voltage cable infrastructure to connect generation assets, substations, and national grids, strengthening demand for cables, terminations, joints, and related accessories.
Brazil Maintains a Leading Market Position
Brazil leads the South & Central America medium voltage cable and accessories market, supported by its industrial base and extensive mining, energy, and infrastructure activities. The country is among the world's largest producers of iron ore and bauxite. Its energy-intensive mining operations depend on continuous power availability, creating sustained demand for reliable cable systems from major operators such as Vale and their supporting supply chains.
Transportation investment is also contributing to market expansion. The 383 km Midwest Integration Railway (Fico) is designed to improve logistics connectivity and support freight movement. Continued development across rail, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, and power transmission is expected to reinforce Brazil's demand for medium voltage cable products through 2031.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies operating in the market include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, 3M Co, TE Connectivity Ltd, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, Belden Inc, Hitachi Energy Ltd, The Okonite Co, Southwire Company LLC, Houston Wire & Cable Co., LS Cable & System USA, and Ensto Oy.
Market participants are pursuing regional expansion, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and portfolio development to address growing requirements for advanced power transmission and distribution solutions. Investments in durable cable technologies and accessories suited to industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy applications are expected to shape competition across South & Central America.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation
3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3.2.3 Developing Base Number
3.2.4 Data Triangulation
3.2.5 Country-level Data
4. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints
6. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - South & Central America Market Analysis
6.1 South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Forecast and Analysis
7. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation
7.1 Overhead
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Overhead: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Underground
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Underground: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Overhead Type
8.1 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced)
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor)
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced)
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Others: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Underground Type
9.1 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene)
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered)
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered): South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Others: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Product
10.1 Cables
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Cables: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Accessories
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Accessories: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Accessories Type
11.1 Terminations
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Terminations: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Joints
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Joints: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.3 Others
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Others: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage
12.1 6 to 13 KV
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 6 to 13 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.2 23 KV
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 23 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.3 34 KV
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 34 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.4 45 KV
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 45 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.5 69 KV
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 69 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.6 1 to 5 KV
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 1 to 5 KV: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by End User
13.1 Industrial
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Industrial: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.2 Infrastructure
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Infrastructure: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.3 Renewables
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Renewables: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14. South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Country Analysis
14.1 South & Central America
14.1.1 South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
14.1.2 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.2.4 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.2.5 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.2.6 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.2.7 Brazil: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.3 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.3.4 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.3.5 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.3.6 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.3.7 Argentina: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.4.5 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.4.6 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.4.7 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
15.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
16. Industry Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 New Product Development
16.3 Merger and Acquisition
16.4 Other Strategic Developments
17. Company Profiles
17.1 ABB Ltd
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Description
17.1.3 Products and Services
17.1.4 Financial Overview
17.1.5 SWOT Analysis
17.1.6 Key Developments
17.2 Eaton Corporation plc
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Description
17.2.3 Products and Services
17.2.4 Financial Overview
17.2.5 SWOT Analysis
17.2.6 Key Developments
17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Description
17.3.3 Products and Services
17.3.4 Financial Overview
17.3.5 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Key Developments
17.4 Nexans SA
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Description
17.4.3 Products and Services
17.4.4 Financial Overview
17.4.5 SWOT Analysis
17.4.6 Key Developments
17.5 3M Co
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Description
17.5.3 Products and Services
17.5.4 Financial Overview
17.5.5 SWOT Analysis
17.5.6 Key Developments
17.6 TE Connectivity Ltd
17.6.1 Key Facts
17.6.2 Business Description
17.6.3 Products and Services
17.6.4 Financial Overview
17.6.5 SWOT Analysis
17.6.6 Key Developments
17.7 Prysmian SpA
17.7.1 Key Facts
17.7.2 Business Description
17.7.3 Products and Services
17.7.4 Financial Overview
17.7.5 SWOT Analysis
17.7.6 Key Developments
17.8 NKT AS
17.8.1 Key Facts
17.8.2 Business Description
17.8.3 Products and Services
17.8.4 Financial Overview
17.8.5 SWOT Analysis
17.8.6 Key Developments
17.9 Belden Inc
17.9.1 Key Facts
17.9.2 Business Description
17.9.3 Products and Services
17.9.4 Financial Overview
17.9.5 SWOT Analysis
17.9.6 Key Developments
17.10 Hitachi Energy Ltd
17.10.1 Key Facts
17.10.2 Business Description
17.10.3 Products and Services
17.10.4 Financial Overview
17.10.5 SWOT Analysis
17.10.6 Key Developments
17.11 The Okonite Co
17.11.1 Key Facts
17.11.2 Business Description
17.11.3 Products and Services
17.11.4 Financial Overview
17.11.5 SWOT Analysis
17.11.6 Key Developments
17.12 Southwire Company LLC
17.12.1 Key Facts
17.12.2 Business Description
17.12.3 Products and Services
17.12.4 Financial Overview
17.12.5 SWOT Analysis
17.12.6 Key Developments
17.13 Houston Wire & Cable Co.
17.13.1 Key Facts
17.13.2 Business Description
17.13.3 Products and Services
17.13.4 Financial Overview
17.13.5 SWOT Analysis
17.13.6 Key Developments
17.14 LS Cable & System USA
17.14.1 Key Facts
17.14.2 Business Description
17.14.3 Products and Services
17.14.4 Financial Overview
17.14.5 SWOT Analysis
17.14.6 Key Developments
17.15 Ensto Oy
17.15.1 Key Facts
17.15.2 Business Description
17.15.3 Products and Services
17.15.4 Financial Overview
17.15.5 SWOT Analysis
17.15.6 Key Developments
18. Appendix
18.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [33]
List of Figures [42]
Companies
The List of Companies - South & Central America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market
ABB Ltd
Eaton Corporation plc
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Nexans SA
3M Co
TE Connectivity Ltd
Prysmian SpA
NKT AS
Belden Inc
Hitachi Energy Ltd
The Okonite Co
Southwire Company LLC
Houston Wire & Cable Co.
LS Cable & System USA
Ensto Oy
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