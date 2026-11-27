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Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Vehicle Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military vehicle market was valued at US$ 35.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 68.79 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during 2026-2034, supported by expanding defense budgets, fleet modernization programs, and rising demand for advanced combat and noncombat vehicles.

Governments worldwide continue to allocate substantial funding to strengthen national defense, military readiness, and border security. These investments enable armed forces to procure advanced vehicles and integrate cutting-edge surveillance, communication, artillery, navigation, armament, and threat detection systems. The replacement of aging fleets is also creating opportunities for manufacturers of armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, military trucks, reconnaissance platforms, and unmanned ground vehicles.

Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute indicates that global military spending reached US$ 2,887 billion in 2025, increasing approximately 2.9% from 2024. The US, China, and Russia remained the three largest military spenders, with combined expenditure of US$ 1,480 billion. The US accounted for US$ 954 billion, while China and Russia spent US$ 336 billion and US$ 190 billion, respectively.

Higher military expenditure is accelerating the adoption of vehicles equipped with advanced communication devices, missile detection capabilities, surveillance technologies, and navigation systems. Defense organizations are also increasing procurement of unmanned vehicles to improve combat, logistics, and surveillance performance while reducing risks to personnel. Investment is increasingly directed toward upgrading ground-based defense platforms through advanced software, sensors, automated systems, and precision technologies.

Recent procurement and modernization programs demonstrate the strength of military vehicle market growth. In January 2025, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense received all-wheel-drive military trucks from a Ukrainian manufacturer for combat missions. In March 2024, India's Ministry of Defence authorized the procurement of 693 Armament Upgrades for Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 platforms, converting them to the BMP2M configuration. The upgrades included a gunner main sight, night enablement, commander panoramic sight, and a fire control system with automatic target tracking.

In August 2024, the US Army awarded General Dynamics Land Systems an additional low-rate initial production contract for the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle. Valued at US$ 322.7 million, the contract amended an earlier agreement awarded in June 2024 and is scheduled for completion by October 2026. In October 2024, BAE Systems received a US$ 184 million contract modification to develop 48 additional Armored Multipurpose Vehicles for the US Army.

European and Eurasian procurement initiatives are also supporting demand. Russia introduced the BTR-22 88 armored vehicle and the Zubilo unmanned armored vehicle at the Army-2023 exhibition. During 2023, Polish Armaments Group signed contracts with Poland's Armament Agency to supply 400 light reconnaissance vehicles, wheeled armored personnel carriers, and heavy infantry combat vehicles. Poland also announced plans to acquire nearly 1,000 Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles to replace its Soviet-era BWP-1 fleet. Spain declared the acquisition of 400 tracked armed vehicles for its land army, supported by financing of US$ 2.11 billion.

Prominent companies profiled in the report include Ashok Leyland Ltd, BAE Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corp, Rheinmetall AG, Tata Motors Ltd, Thales SA, Lockheed Martin Corp, Oshkosh Corp, Patria Oyj, and KMW+NEXTER Defense Systems NV. These military vehicle manufacturers compete through technology development, government contracts, platform upgrades, production capacity, and long-term defense partnerships.

The market analysis draws on primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources were reviewed to collect qualitative and quantitative data, assess market segments, and develop forecasts. Findings were validated through interviews with industry participants, including vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders.

Reasons to Buy



Identify military vehicle market size, growth prospects, leading companies, and key segments efficiently.

Assess major business priorities and align competitive and expansion strategies.

Evaluate emerging military vehicle industry trends and develop effective long-term plans.

Analyze opportunities across mature and emerging defense markets.

Understand market drivers, constraints, procurement patterns, and modernization priorities. Strengthen decision-making related to product positioning, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Military Vehicle Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Component Suppliers

2.2.2 Military Vehicle Manufacturers

2.2.3 Technology Integrators

2.2.4 End User

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 20)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.7 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.7.1 Rapid shift toward electrification and hybrid-electric propulsion

2.7.2 Energy resilience and onboard power generation as a design priority

2.7.3 Reduced logistics burden and fuel supply chain emissions

2.7.4 Integration of advanced energy storage and battery innovation

2.7.5 Lifecycle sustainability and "green defense" procurement policies

2.8 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Military Vehicle Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Defence Expenditure

4.1.2 Mounting Incidents of an Unstable Geopolitical Scenario

4.1.3 Increasing Number of Contracts for Supply of Military Vehicles

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Technical Limitations and Failures of Armored Military Vehicles

4.2.2 Limited Number of Military Vehicle Manufacturing Facilities in Developing Countries

4.2.3 High Acquisition and Lifecycle Costs

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Demand for Multirole Military Vehicles

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Lightweight Materials in Manufacturing Military Vehicles

4.3.3 Rise of Autonomous and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Electrification of Military Vehicles

4.4.2 Advent of Modern Warfare Technologies

4.4.3 Shift Toward AI-enabled and Software-Defined Military Vehicles

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Military Vehicle Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Military Vehicle Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Military Vehicle Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Military Vehicle Market Revenue Analysis - Type

6.1 Military Vehicle Market Forecasts and Analysis by Type

6.1.1 Military Tanks

6.1.2 Military Trucks

6.1.3 Military Amphibious Vehicles

6.1.4 Armored Vehicles

6.1.5 Military Special Vehicles

6.1.6 Others

6.2 Type Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Military Vehicle Market Revenue Analysis - Application

7.1 Military Vehicle Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

7.1.1 Ground Support Handling

7.1.2 Tactical Warfare

7.1.3 ISR

7.1.4 Military Transportation

7.1.5 Others

7.2 Application Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Military Vehicle Market Revenue Analysis - Technology

8.1 Military Vehicle Market Forecasts and Analysis by Technology

8.1.1 Autonomous Vehicles

8.1.2 Manual Driven Vehicles

8.2 Technology Overview, Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. Military Vehicle Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Military Vehicle Market Overview

9.1.2 North America: Military Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.3 North America: Military Vehicle Market - By Type, Application and Technology

9.1.4 North America: Military Vehicle Market Breakdown by Countries

9.1.4.1 United States Market

9.1.4.2 Canada Market

9.1.4.3 Mexico Market

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Military Vehicle Market Overview

9.2.2 Europe: Military Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.3 Europe: Military Vehicle Market - By Type, Application and Technology

9.2.4 Europe: Military Vehicle Market Breakdown by Countries

9.2.4.1 Germany Market

9.2.4.2 France Market

9.2.4.3 Italy Market

9.2.4.4 Norway Market

9.2.4.5 United Kingdom Market

9.2.4.6 Rest of Europe Market

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Military Vehicle Market Overview

9.3.2 Asia Pacific: Military Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.3 Asia Pacific: Military Vehicle Market - By Type, Application and Technology

9.3.4 Asia Pacific: Military Vehicle Market Breakdown by Countries

9.3.4.1 Australia Market

9.3.4.2 China Market

9.3.4.3 India Market

9.3.4.4 Japan Market

9.3.4.5 South Korea Market

9.3.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Middle East and Africa Military Vehicle Market Overview

9.4.2 Middle East and Africa: Military Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.4.3 Middle East and Africa: Military Vehicle Market - By Type, Application and Technology

9.4.4 Middle East and Africa: Military Vehicle Market Breakdown by Countries

9.4.4.1 South Africa Market

9.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market

9.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market

9.4.4.4 Turkey Market

9.4.4.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

9.5 South and Central America

9.5.1 South and Central America Military Vehicle Market Overview

9.5.2 South and Central America: Military Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.5.3 South and Central America: Military Vehicle Market - By Type, Application and Technology

9.5.4 South and Central America: Military Vehicle Market Breakdown by Countries

9.5.4.1 Brazil Market

9.5.4.2 Argentina Market

9.5.4.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

9.6 Country-level Military Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.7 Country-level Military Vehicle Market - By Type, Application and Technology

10. Military Vehicle Market Industry Landscape

11. Military Vehicle Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Ashok Leyland Ltd

11.2 BAE Systems Plc

11.3 General Dynamics Corp

11.4 Rheinmetall AG

11.5 Tata Motors Ltd

11.6 Thales SA

11.7 Lockheed Martin Corp

11.8 Oshkosh Corp

11.9 Patria Oyj

11.10 KMW+NEXTER Defense Systems NV

11.11 Company Profile Analysis

11.11.1 Key Facts

11.11.2 Business Description

11.11.3 Products and Services

11.11.4 Financial Overview

11.11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.2 Research Methodology and Approach

12.2.1 Secondary Research

12.2.2 Primary Research

12.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.2.5 Currency Conversion

12.3 About the Analyst

12.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [189]

List of Figures [58]

Companies

The List of Companies - Military Vehicle Market



Ashok Leyland Ltd

BAE Systems Plc

General Dynamics Corp

Rheinmetall AG

Tata Motors Ltd

Thales SA

Lockheed Martin Corp

Oshkosh Corp

Patria Oyj KMW+NEXTER Defense Systems NV

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