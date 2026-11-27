MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market: Global Forecast to 2032" has been added tooffering.

The global AI in energy market is estimated to reach USD 17.62 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to USD 96.99 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) across power generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy, manufacturing, and commercial facilities.

AI-powered energy solutions are improving electricity demand forecasting, grid optimization, predictive maintenance, renewable energy generation, and asset performance. IoT devices, smart meters, and connected sensors provide real-time data on energy consumption, grid conditions, and equipment performance. These capabilities help energy companies reduce manual intervention, strengthen system reliability, improve sustainability management, and make more informed operational decisions.

Energy organizations are also integrating AI with cloud platforms, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, operational technology (OT), digital twins, and energy management systems. This connected technology environment supports seamless data exchange, automated energy optimization, real-time grid monitoring, and coordinated workflows. As companies modernize aging infrastructure and expand renewable energy capacity, AI-enabled solutions are becoming critical to energy forecasting, grid visibility, system resilience, and cost-effective operations.

Generative AI Positioned for Strong Growth

By type, the generative AI segment is projected to register a higher CAGR than the other AI segment during the forecast period. Adoption is increasing as energy companies use generative AI to analyze complex operational data, generate actionable insights, support asset maintenance, automate reporting, and improve decision-making across the energy value chain.

Integration with large language models (LLMs), AI agents, cloud platforms, smart grids, digital twins, enterprise systems, and real-time operational data is expanding the range of generative AI applications. Key use cases include technical troubleshooting, maintenance assistance, energy consumption analysis, grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and workforce productivity improvement. The focus on reducing operational costs and accelerating digital transformation is expected to support continued segment growth.

Professional Services to Capture Significant Market Share

Within the services offering, professional services are estimated to hold a significant share of the AI in energy market. Demand is rising for AI consulting, implementation, system integration, data engineering, model development, solution customization, and performance optimization. These services allow utilities and energy companies to deploy AI across demand forecasting, grid management, predictive maintenance, renewable energy integration, and energy storage optimization without relying exclusively on in-house resources.

Increasing infrastructure complexity, cybersecurity requirements, and the need for specialized energy-sector expertise are encouraging organizations to engage external providers. Both small and medium-sized energy companies and large utilities are using professional services to improve scalability, reliability, and implementation speed.

Middle East & Africa Forecast to Record the Fastest Growth

The Middle East & Africa is expected to become the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Investments in renewable energy, smart grid infrastructure, clean energy development, and digital transformation are creating significant opportunities. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa are among the countries adopting AI to optimize power generation, improve energy efficiency, strengthen grid reliability, and support solar power and battery storage integration.

Government initiatives related to economic diversification, sustainability, and smart cities are further accelerating demand for scalable AI-powered energy solutions. Regional energy companies are investing in demand forecasting, intelligent energy management, predictive maintenance, and renewable energy integration as infrastructure modernization advances.

Research Coverage

The report evaluates the AI in energy market by offering, energy type, AI type, application, end use, and region. Offerings include solutions and services, with services divided into professional services and managed services. Energy categories cover conventional energy and renewable energy, while applications include energy demand forecasting, grid optimization & management, energy storage optimization, renewables integration, energy trading & market forecasting, energy sustainability management, disaster resilience & recovery, energy theft detection, and customer management.

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, including energy market volatility, consumer demand for smart energy solutions, AI-powered robots supporting worker safety, data privacy and security concerns, high implementation cost, carbon emission reduction, limited real-time energy data, and shortages of skilled AI and energy analytics professionals.

Primary Research and Competitive Landscape



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: Directors -25%, Managers - 35%, and Others - 40% By Region: North America - 37%, Europe - 42%, and Asia Pacific - 21%

Companies assessed include Schneider Electric SE, GE Vernova, ABB Ltd, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Bidgely, Oracle, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Atos zData, C3.ai, Tesla, Alpiq, Enel Group, Origami Energy, Innowatts, Irasus Technologies, GridBeyond, eSmart Systems, Datategy, and Omdena. Market participants are pursuing partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence.

The report provides revenue estimates, subsegment analysis, competitive intelligence, product development insights, regional market opportunities, and assessments of growth strategies. These findings can help established companies and new entrants evaluate market potential, strengthen positioning, identify investment opportunities, and develop informed go-to-market strategies.

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