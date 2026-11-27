MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Factoring Services Market - Financial Solutions & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global factoring services market is forecast to grow from US$ 4.48 trillion in 2025 to US$ 8.12 trillion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 6.82% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by rising demand for working capital solutions, digital finance platforms, trade finance services and business cash flow optimization.

Factoring services are becoming increasingly important across manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, construction, staffing and export-oriented industries. Companies are using receivables financing to support operational continuity, strengthen liquidity and manage extended customer payment cycles. Adoption is also increasing among small and medium-sized enterprises seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

Digital Transformation Accelerates Factoring Market Growth

Cloud-based platforms, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and automated invoice processing are reshaping the factoring services industry. These technologies help providers accelerate invoice verification, assess creditworthiness, reduce fraud exposure and improve transaction transparency. Integration with enterprise resource planning systems and accounting platforms also supports faster onboarding, automated journal posting and more efficient funding workflows.

Digital factoring platforms are particularly valuable to SMEs because they reduce manual underwriting requirements and shorten funding cycles. Triumph Financial reported that its machine-learning capabilities could support the purchase of 75% of small-carrier invoices without manual review. Digital wallets, embedded finance tools and bank-licensed accounts are also expanding access to immediate, round-the-clock funding.

International Trade and Supply-Chain Finance Create Opportunities

Growth in open-account trade and cross-border e-commerce is increasing demand for international factoring services. Exporters benefit from improved access to working capital, receivables management and payment risk controls. Digital trade finance platforms further support international scalability by standardizing documentation, invoice processing and supplier onboarding.

Large corporate buyers are expanding supply-chain finance programs that price supplier funding according to the buyer's credit profile. In July 2025, J.P. Morgan Payments introduced a supply-chain finance solution integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning. Implemented by FedEx, the solution allows eligible vendors to select early payment or extended terms through Oracle B2B.

Financial institutions are also developing sustainability-linked and deep-tier supplier finance programs. HSBC established a sustainability supply-chain finance arrangement with Saint-Gobain Indonesia, while Societe Generale has highlighted automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, energy and food retail as key sectors for deep-tier financing in Europe.

Recent Factoring Services Industry Developments



October 2025: First Citizens BancShares announced an agreement to acquire 138 branches from BMO Bank N.A., including approximately USD 5.7 billion in deposit liabilities and USD 1.1 billion in loans across several United States regions. At the time of the announcement, completion was anticipated in mid-2026.

July 2025: J.P. Morgan Payments launched its Oracle-integrated supply-chain finance solution, enabling FedEx vendors to access financing options directly through Oracle Cloud ERP. February 2025: Triumph Financial announced a USD 160 million agreement to acquire Greenscreens.ai. The transaction was designed to expand Triumph's freight-pricing intelligence capabilities through machine learning and short-term freight market insights.

Regional Factoring Services Market Outlook

The United States remains a mature factoring services market, supported by advanced financial infrastructure and demand from transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, staffing, retail and logistics companies. Cloud portals now automate debtor credit checks, lien searches and customer verification processes, significantly reducing onboarding times. Independent providers are also using mobile applications to serve micro-SMEs without extensive branch networks.

The United Kingdom market continues to benefit from digital onboarding, automated invoice processing and demand from manufacturing, professional services, construction, retail and export-oriented businesses. International financial networks also support cross-border factoring activity. FCI serves more than 80% of global international factoring volume through members in approximately 75 countries, while organizations including the World Bank, AfreximBank, IDB Invest, EBRD, ADB and the ICC Banking Commission promote trade finance development.

China is emerging as a strategic factoring hub as industrial production, exports and digital financial services expand. Manufacturers, logistics providers and commercial enterprises are adopting intelligent automation and digital verification to improve receivables management.

The UAE factoring services market is advancing alongside trade growth, economic diversification and financial sector modernization. Demand is increasing across logistics, construction, healthcare, retail and professional services, supported by digital transaction processing and business-friendly economic policies.

Market Challenges and Risk Considerations

Credit risk assessment remains a central challenge for factoring providers. Customer insolvency, economic volatility and delayed invoice settlement can affect portfolio performance. Providers are responding with AI-driven credit models, continuous account monitoring and advanced data analytics.

Regulatory compliance also creates operational complexity, particularly for companies serving multiple jurisdictions. Factoring providers must maintain robust anti-money laundering controls, customer verification procedures, financial reporting systems and cybersecurity safeguards. Continued investment in compliance technology, governance and digital security will be essential to maintaining customer confidence and sustainable market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Report



Provider: Banks and NBFCs

Enterprise size: Large enterprises and SMEs

Application: Domestic and international factoring

End user: Construction, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, IT and telecom, staffing and other industries Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The report analyzes markets including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It also evaluates company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue performance.

Companies covered include: AwanTunai, Eurobank Ergasias SA, Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, KUKE Finance JSC, Deutsche Factoring Bank, Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and RTS Financial Service Inc.

Overall, the factoring services market is positioned for sustained expansion as businesses prioritize liquidity, digital financing and resilient supply chains. Continued innovation in automated underwriting, embedded finance and cross-border trade platforms is expected to broaden market access while strengthening the role of factoring in global working capital management.

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