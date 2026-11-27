Paris, November 27, 2026

An interim dividend of €6.05 per share will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd, 2026.

The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2026. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Monday, November 30th, 2026.

This financial release is available on our website .

Attachment

Christian Dior SA - 2026 Interim dividend