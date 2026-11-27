Christian Dior : 2026 Interim Dividend
Paris, November 27, 2026
An interim dividend of €6.05 per share will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd, 2026.
The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2026. The last trading day with interim dividend rights is Monday, November 30th, 2026.
This financial release is available on our website .
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Christian Dior SA - 2026 Interim dividend
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