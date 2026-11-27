The global aerospace NDT market is projected to grow from USD 3.23 billion in 2026 to USD 5.69 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.9%. Market expansion is supported by rising aircraft production, fleet growth, increasing maintenance requirements, advanced material adoption, aircraft electrification, and stringent aerospace safety and certification standards.

Avionics & electronics application to register the highest CAGR

The avionics & electronics segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the aerospace NDT market from 2026 to 2032. Growth is being driven by the rapid electrification and digitalization of commercial and defense aircraft, along with the increasing integration of flight control electronics, communication modules, radar systems, and sensors.

These advanced systems require precise, non-invasive inspection techniques to verify reliability, performance, and regulatory compliance. Aircraft OEMs and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers are therefore expanding their use of non-destructive testing across production and maintenance operations. The rising deployment of sophisticated avionics in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones is also contributing to segment growth.

Inspection services to retain the largest market share

Inspection services are expected to account for the largest share of the aerospace NDT services market throughout the forecast period. Demand is underpinned by recurring and mandatory inspection requirements across the aircraft lifecycle, including manufacturing, scheduled maintenance, component repair, and overhaul activities.

The expanding global aircraft fleet and higher utilization rates are increasing the volume of routine and scheduled inspections. Regulatory requirements for frequent, reliable, and documented inspection procedures are also supporting sustained demand for in-house and third-party aerospace NDT services.

North America to lead the aerospace NDT market

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global aerospace NDT market through 2032. The region benefits from an established aerospace manufacturing and maintenance ecosystem, a high concentration of aircraft OEMs and component suppliers, and continued investment in commercial, defense, and space programs.

Growing US defense expenditure is accelerating the adoption of advanced aerospace inspection technologies. North America's early implementation of digital radiography, ultrasonic testing, and computed tomography further strengthens its market position and supports demand for high-precision NDT equipment and services.

Research methodology and industry participation

The report combines secondary research with extensive primary interviews involving aerospace NDT industry experts, component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and OEMs. These interviews were used to validate market estimates across segments and subsegments.



By Company Type - Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation - Directors - 50%, Managers - 30%, and Others - 20% By Region - North America - 45%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Middle East - 3%, Africa - 1%, and South America - 1%

Competitive landscape

Key companies operating in the aerospace NDT market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Wabtec Corporation (US), Baker Hughes Company (UK), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Element Materials Technology (UK), MISTRAS Group (US), DEKRA (Germany), Nikon Metrology, LLC (US), and Applus+ (Spain). The report evaluates these companies through profiles, recent developments, market positioning, and growth strategies.

Market coverage

The report provides aerospace NDT market forecasts by offering, including equipment and services. Techniques covered include ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, eddy current testing, magnetic particle testing, liquid penetrant testing, visual testing, acoustic emission testing, and other methods.

Aircraft categories include commercial aircraft, military & defense aircraft, spacecraft & launch vehicles, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)/drones, and business & general aviation. Application analysis covers airframe & structures, engines & propulsion systems, avionics & electronics, landing gear & mechanical systems, interiors & cabin systems, and other applications.

Regional analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America, with country-level insights for major aerospace markets. The study also examines the industry value chain, competitive environment, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key insights provided by the report



Analysis of market drivers, including increasing aircraft production, fleet expansion, advanced material adoption, and additive manufacturing

Assessment of restraints such as high equipment and implementation costs and the complexity of inspecting advanced aerospace components

Evaluation of opportunities created by AI integration, automation, and expanding space and defense programs

Examination of challenges related to rapid technological change, continuous equipment upgrades, data management, and system integration

Insights into research and development, emerging inspection technologies, and new product and service launches

Identification of high-growth regional markets, untapped geographies, recent investments, and diversification opportunities Competitive assessment of leading aerospace NDT companies, including market strategies and recent developments

Overall, the report offers a detailed view of the global aerospace NDT market and the technological, regulatory, and operational factors shaping demand through 2032.

Key Attributes

