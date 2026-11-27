MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising EV adoption, battery diagnostics, specialized service centers, charging infrastructure and recurring tire replacement demand are creating strong aftermarket opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Report by Replacement Parts, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle aftermarket market is projected to grow from US$ 78.2 million in 2025 to US$ 397.48 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market growth is being driven by rising electric vehicle adoption, demand for replacement components, expanding charging infrastructure, advances in battery diagnostics, and investment in specialized EV maintenance services.

As the global electric vehicle fleet expands, demand is increasing for replacement batteries, tires, brake parts, sensors, thermal management components, charging equipment, software updates, diagnostics, and repair services. Longer vehicle ownership cycles and greater attention to battery health, range, safety, and operating efficiency are also creating recurring opportunities for component manufacturers, OEM-authorized workshops, independent repair providers, digital aggregators, and charging infrastructure companies.

Key Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Growth Drivers

Expansion of the Global EV Fleet: Government incentives, emission reduction targets, fleet electrification programs, and continued investment in electric mobility are increasing the number of EVs in operation. This growing vehicle base requires ongoing maintenance, software support, component replacement, and charging-related services. Passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and fleet applications are expected to generate long-term aftermarket demand.

Battery Diagnostics and Component Replacement: Battery health monitoring, predictive maintenance, refurbishment, and replacement services are becoming increasingly important as electric vehicles age. Market participants are investing in advanced tools for evaluating battery performance and supporting high-voltage systems, power electronics, steering systems, brake components, and thermal management technologies. In January 2024, HIM Teknoforge introduced hydraulic axle components for overseas EV customers and expanded its portfolio with brake shaft kits, steering kits, and machine castings.

Specialized Service and Charging Infrastructure: EV maintenance requires trained technicians, advanced diagnostics, and dedicated repair equipment. Automotive companies and independent operators are therefore expanding service centers and workforce training programs. Charger inspections, maintenance, upgrades, and smart energy management solutions are creating additional revenue streams. In September 2024, Petromin Corporation launched Saudi Arabia's first dedicated hybrid and EV maintenance center through NTSC in Riyadh.

Market Challenges

High component costs and limited availability remain significant barriers. Batteries, inverters, power electronics, and thermal management systems can be expensive to replace, while critical mineral constraints and supply chain disruption may affect pricing and availability. Independent workshops can also face restricted access to proprietary diagnostic software, technical information, and genuine parts for newer EV models.

The shortage of qualified EV technicians presents another challenge. High-voltage systems, battery management technologies, and software-driven vehicle architectures require specialized certification and practical training. Expanding technician development programs and improving access to diagnostic equipment will be essential to reduce repair times, control service costs, and support sustainable electric vehicle aftermarket growth.

Regional Market Outlook

United States: Growing EV adoption, fleet electrification, public charging investment, and technology innovation are strengthening demand for battery diagnostics, charging equipment, thermal management systems, and advanced repair services. In December 2025, Enphase Energy began shipping its IQ EV Charger 2 in the United States, introducing solar-aware charging and smart energy management capabilities.

Germany: Germany benefits from advanced automotive manufacturing, a growing EV fleet, and well-developed charging infrastructure. In September 2024, Continental expanded its German aftermarket portfolio with driver assistance sensors, chassis and steering components, and ATE New Original brake discs and pads for electric vehicles.

India: Rising sales of electric two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial EVs are increasing demand for batteries, replacement parts, diagnostics, and repair services. In April 2025, Bilstein Group established Ferdinand Bilstein India Private Limited, its 23rd global subsidiary, to expand access to replacement parts and repair solutions. Ola Electric also announced plans in September 2024 to onboard 10,000 sales and service partners by 2025, improving after-sales support in urban and rural markets.

Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030 initiatives, charging infrastructure investment, and new technical service facilities are supporting market development. Demand is expected to rise for battery diagnostics, replacement components, charger maintenance, and specialized hybrid and EV repairs as the national electric vehicle fleet expands.

High-Growth Market Segments

The tire segment is expected to generate sustained replacement demand because EV battery weight and instant torque can accelerate tire wear. Manufacturers are developing EV-specific products focused on durability, reduced rolling resistance, handling, range, and lower road noise. In June 2024, ZC Rubber introduced an EV tire in Germany featuring BPOT technology for improved handling performance.

Passenger cars represent a major application area as the global stock of electric passenger vehicles continues to increase. Battery services, software updates, charging accessories, diagnostics, maintenance, and component replacement are expected to benefit from aging EV fleets and greater consumer focus on preventive maintenance.

Premium multi-brand service centers are also gaining importance by providing diagnostics, repairs, and replacement services across multiple vehicle brands. Investment in advanced equipment, technician training, and digital service platforms enables these facilities to reduce dependence on OEM-exclusive networks while expanding service accessibility.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report



Replacement parts: Tires, batteries, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting & electronic components, wheels, and other components

Vehicle types: Passenger cars and commercial vehicles

Distribution channels: Authorized service centers (OEMs), premium multi-brand service centers, digital aggregators, and other channels Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Recent Industry Developments



In December 2024, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India organized its inaugural Automotive Aftermarket Expo in Patna, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and service professionals.

In November 2024, Niterra introduced advanced products aligned with evolving automotive market requirements, reinforcing innovation across specialized components and technical solutions. In December 2024, JSW announced plans to launch an EV brand in India, supporting further expansion of the domestic electric mobility and aftermarket ecosystem.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates key companies through business overviews, leadership profiles, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Companies covered include 3M, ABB Ltd, EVBox Group, ChargePoint Inc., Webasto SE, Siemens AG, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Replacement Parts

6.2 By Vehicle Type

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Countries

7. Replacement Parts - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Tire

7.2 Battery

7.3 Brake Parts

7.4 Filters

7.5 Body Parts

7.6 Lighting & Electronic Components

7.7 Wheels

7.8 Others

8. Vehicle Type - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Passenger Car

8.2 Commercial Vehicle

9. Distribution Channel - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Authorized Service Centers (OEMs)

9.2 Premium Multi-brand Service Center

9.3 Digital Aggregators

9.4 Others

10. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

13. Merger and Acquisition

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 3M

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Key Person

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Revenue Analysis

14.2 ABB Ltd.

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Key Person

14.2.3 Recent Developments

14.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2.5 Revenue Analysis

14.3 EVBox Group

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Key Person

14.3.3 Recent Developments

14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Revenue Analysis

14.4 ChargePoint Inc.

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Key Person

14.4.3 Recent Developments

14.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.4.5 Revenue Analysis

14.5 Webasto SE

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Key Person

14.5.3 Recent Developments

14.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.5.5 Revenue Analysis

14.6 Siemens AG

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Key Person

14.6.3 Recent Developments

14.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.6.5 Revenue Analysis

14.7 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Key Person

14.7.3 Recent Developments

14.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.7.5 Revenue Analysis

14.8 Schneider Electric SE

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Key Person

14.8.3 Recent Developments

14.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.8.5 Revenue Analysis

Companies Featured



3M

ABB Ltd

EVBox Group

ChargePoint Inc.

Webasto SE

Siemens AG

Bosch Automotive Sevrice Solution Inc. Schneider Electric SE

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