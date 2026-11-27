MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven automation, predictive analytics and remote care boost efficiency and outcomes, while North America leads adoption and investment.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market was valued at USD 21.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 571.12 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 39.10% from 2026-2035. Market growth is being driven by rising healthcare data volumes, demand for greater cost efficiency, workforce shortages, and the adoption of AI-enabled automation across clinical and administrative workflows.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence to strengthen clinical decision support, predictive analytics, EHR integration, diagnostic imaging, personalized treatment planning, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring. These applications are helping hospitals, laboratories, payers, and life sciences companies improve decision-making, reduce errors, optimize operations, and enhance patient outcomes.

Key Market Insights



Market size in 2025: USD 21.06 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 571.12 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 39.10%

Machine learning held nearly 35% of the market during the historical period.

North America accounted for more than 54% of global revenue during the historical period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented approximately 30% of historical revenue by end use.

Investment in AI Infrastructure Supports Market Expansion

Growing investment in high-performance AI infrastructure is accelerating healthcare research, predictive modeling, clinical trials, and workflow automation. In March 2026, Roche expanded its AI infrastructure through the deployment of more than 2,100 Nvidia GPUs across the United States and Europe. The investment is intended to enhance data modeling and AI workflow automation for research and clinical trials, supporting faster innovation and greater operational efficiency.

Demand for advanced computing capacity is also increasing as healthcare institutions adopt AI for medical imaging, genomics, drug discovery, and population health management. These investments are expected to strengthen AI integration across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and research centers throughout the forecast period.

AI-Driven Patient Care Gains Momentum

AI-driven patient care is emerging as a significant market trend as providers expand telehealth, virtual assistance, patient engagement, and remote monitoring services. In March 2026, Doctronic raised USD 40 million to pilot AI tools for prescription refills and telehealth visits. AI-powered chatbots are also being adopted to support mental health and rehabilitation services.

These developments are expected to improve access to care, streamline routine interactions, and reduce administrative pressure on healthcare professionals. Continued adoption of digital health platforms will further increase demand for symptom management, medication reminders, post-treatment surveillance, and personalized care solutions.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes integrated solutions, AI technologies, services, and niche/point solutions. Key functions include diagnosis and early detection, risk assessment and patient stratification, patient engagement and remote monitoring, pharmacy management, data management and analytics, administrative automation, cybersecurity, and treatment planning and personalization.

Applications are divided into clinical and non-clinical categories, while deployment modes include On Premise and Cloud Based solutions. Major technologies covered include Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-aware Computing, Computer Vision, OCR (Optical Character Recognition), Auto Coding, Text Analytics, and Speech Analytics.

End users include healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), diagnostic and imaging centers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and patients. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional and End-Use Analysis

North America maintained the largest market share, accounting for more than 54% of historical revenue. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of AI solutions, supportive government initiatives, substantial R&D investment, and the strong presence of technology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to remain a major end-use segment as AI adoption expands across drug discovery, clinical trial design, predictive analytics, personalized medicine, and R&D workflow optimization. AI platforms can help companies improve research productivity, identify viable drug candidates, and accelerate development timelines.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are strengthening their market positions through product development, funding, investment, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives. Koninklijke Philips N.V. applies AI to diagnostic imaging, predictive analytics, clinical decision-making, intensive care, and telehealth. Microsoft Corporation supports clinical documentation, EHR data extraction, virtual assistants, population health management, and predictive analytics through its cloud and AI capabilities.

NVIDIA Corporation provides GPU computing and AI platforms for image processing, predictive modeling, genomics, drug discovery, and telehealth. Siemens Healthineers AG integrates AI into diagnostic, laboratory, imaging, monitoring, and therapy workflows. Other key participants include GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle, Veradigm LLC, Medtronic plc, and Google.

The report also evaluates market drivers, opportunities, restraints, unmet needs, patent activity, funding trends, investment patterns, and the influence of partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions on the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Overview

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Landscape

5.1 Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Offerings

5.2.2 Analysis by Function

5.2.3 Analysis by Deployment Mode

5.2.4 Analysis by Technology

6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 By Offerings

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Integrated Solutions

7.1.3 AI Technologies

7.1.4 Services

7.1.5 Niche/Point Solutions

7.2 By Function

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Diagnosis & Early Detection

7.2.2.1 Pre-Screening

7.2.2.2 IVD

7.2.2.3 Diagnostic Imaging

7.2.2.4 Risk Assessment & Patient Stratification

7.2.2.5 Drug Allergy Alerting

7.2.2.6 Others

7.2.3 Patient Engagement & Remote Monitoring

7.2.3.1 Symptom Management & Virtual Assistance

7.2.3.2 Telehealth & Remote Patient Monitoring

7.2.3.3 Medication Reminders

7.2.3.4 Others

7.2.4 Post-Treatment Surveillance & Survivorship Care

7.2.5 Pharmacy Management

7.2.5.1 E-Prescription

7.2.5.2 Medication Management

7.2.5.3 Pharmacy Audit & Analysis

7.2.5.4 Others

7.2.6 Data Management & Analytics

7.2.7 Administrative

7.2.7.1 Patient Registration & Scheduling

7.2.7.2 Billing & Claims Management

7.2.7.3 Fraud Detection & Risk Management

7.2.7.4 Cybersecurity

7.2.7.5 Others

7.2.8 Treatment Planning & Personalization

7.2.8.1 Personalized Treatment Planning

7.2.8.2 Surgical Therapy

7.2.8.3 Radiation Therapy

7.2.8.4 Immunotherapy

7.2.8.5 Behavioral Therapy & Psychotherapy

7.2.8.6 Others

7.3 By Application

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Clinical

7.3.3 Non-Clinical

7.4 By Deployment Mode

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 On Premise

7.4.3 Cloud Based

7.5 By Technology

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Machine Learning

7.5.2.1 Deep Learning

7.5.2.2 Supervised

7.5.2.3 Unsupervised

7.5.2.4 Others (Reinforcement Learning, Semi-supervised)

7.5.3 Natural Language Processing

7.5.3.1 Smart Assistance

7.5.3.2 OCR (Optical Character Recognition)

7.5.3.3 Auto Coding

7.5.3.4 Text Analytics

7.5.3.5 Speech Analytics

7.5.3.6 Classification & Categorization

7.5.4 Context-aware Computing

7.5.5 Computer Vision

7.6 By End User

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 Healthcare Providers

7.6.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

7.6.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.6.2.3 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

7.6.2.4 Others

7.6.3 Healthcare Payers

7.6.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.6.3.2 Medical Device Companies

7.6.4 Patients

7.6.5 Others

7.7 By Region

7.7.1 Market Overview

7.7.2 North America

7.7.3 Europe

7.7.4 Asia Pacific

7.7.5 Latin America

7.7.6 Middle East and Africa

8 Regional Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis (2019-2035)

8.1 Regional Analysis Framework

8.1.1 Market Overview

8.1.2 Analysis by Offerings

8.1.3 Analysis by Function

8.1.4 Analysis by Application

8.1.5 Analysis by Deployment Mode

8.1.6 Analysis by Technology

8.1.7 Analysis by End User

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States of America

8.2.1.1 United States of America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Canada Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.1.1 United Kingdom Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.2.1 Germany Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 France Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Italy Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Spain Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.3.6 Others

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 India Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.4.4 ASEAN

8.4.4.1 ASEAN Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.5.1 Australia Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.4.6 Others

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Brazil Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.2.1 Argentina Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.5.3 Mexico

8.5.3.1 Mexico Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.5.4 Others

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.6.2 United Arab Emirates

8.6.2.1 United Arab Emirates Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.6.3 Nigeria

8.6.3.1 Nigeria Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.4.1 South Africa Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offerings

8.6.5 Others

9 Regulatory Framework

10 Patent Analysis

10.1 Analysis by Technology

10.2 Analysis by Publication Year

10.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

10.4 Analysis by Patent Age

10.5 Analysis by CPC

10.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

11 Grants Analysis

11.1 Analysis by Year

11.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

11.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

11.4 Analysis by Grant Application

11.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

11.6 Analysis by NIH Departments

11.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

12 Funding and Investment Analysis

12.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

12.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

12.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

12.4 Analysis by Leading Players

12.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

12.6 Analysis by Geography

13 Strategic Initiatives

13.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

13.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

13.3 Analysis by Leading Players

13.4 Analysis by Geography

14 Supplier Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

14.2 Company Assessment Framework

14.2.1 Financial Analysis

14.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.2.4 Company News and Developments

14.2.5 Certifications

14.3 Company Profiles

14.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.2 Microsoft Corporation

14.3.3 NVIDIA Corporation

14.3.4 Siemens Healthineers AG

14.3.5 GE Healthcare

14.3.6 Epic Systems Corporation

14.3.7 Oracle

14.3.8 Veradigm LLC

14.3.9 Medtronic plc

14.3.10 Google

15 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

Companies Featured



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation Siemens Healthineers AG

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