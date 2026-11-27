Spectrum Nodes is a genesis validator on Zero

Spectrum Nodes is one of the genesis validators on Zero, the layer 1 blockchain from LayerZero Labs, and will help secure the network from its first block.

ST JULIANS, MALTA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Nodes is one of the genesis validators on Zero, the layer 1 blockchain from LayerZero Labs, and will help secure the network from its first block.

LayerZero Labs announced Zero on February 10, 2026. According to LayerZero's documentation, Zero uses zero knowledge proofs to separate execution from verification. Block Validators check those proofs instead of running every transaction again, and optional Block Producers execute transactions within Zero's Atomicity Zones and generate the proofs. All zones share one validator set.

A genesis validator is part of the set that runs a network from its first block. That set carries the chain through launch, when new software, new operators, and the first wave of applications all meet at once.

Spectrum Nodes runs its infrastructure in self operated Tier III data centers in Malta, the Netherlands, and Canada, plus a bare metal deployment in Singapore. The team behind it has run production validators for eight years, starting as Simply VC and Simply Staking, and it has never had a slashing event on any network. Spectrum Nodes has never had a breach and is SOC 2 Type II attested.

Bottom Line

Who is securing Zero from its first block? Spectrum Nodes is one of Zero's genesis validators, running in self operated Tier III data centers, backed by a team with eight years of running production validators and no slashing events on any network.

About Spectrum Nodes

Spectrum Nodes is the developer platform from Simply Labs. It serves 200+ networks from self operated Tier III data centers in Malta, the Netherlands, and Canada, plus a bare metal deployment in Singapore. It handles over one billion requests a day at 99.99% uptime and is SOC 2 Type II attested. Learn more at spectrumnodes.

Dan Chayra

Spectrum Nodes

+1 503-754-6326

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Spectrum Nodes Is a Genesis Validator on Zero, the Layer 1 From LayerZero Labs News Provided By Spectrum Nodes November 27, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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