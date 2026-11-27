Natural Gas Liquids Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Natural Gas Liquids Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The natural gas liquids market has witnessed significant expansion over recent years, driven by multiple developments within the energy sector. As demand for versatile hydrocarbon products continues to rise, the market is set to experience further robust growth fueled by evolving industrial needs and infrastructure advancements. Here, we explore the evolving market size, key growth factors, segmentations, industry trends, regional dynamics, and leading players shaping this sector's future.

Strong Growth Trajectory in the Natural Gas Liquids Market Size

The natural gas liquids market has demonstrated impressive growth throughout the recent past. Projections indicate an increase from $15.92 billion in 2025 to $17.18 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This upward trend during the historical period can be linked to higher natural gas production, expanding shale gas extraction, growing demand for petrochemical feedstocks, the development of NGL fractionation infrastructure, and the rising use of propane and butane as fuels.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its vigorous expansion, reaching $22.92 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.5%. This anticipated growth is largely driven by greater ethane demand from petrochemical crackers, the ongoing expansion of global NGL export facilities, increasing popularity of LPG-based transportation fuels, rising petrochemical capacities in emerging markets, and enhanced recovery of NGLs during natural gas processing. Emerging trends forecast deeper recovery of natural gas liquids from unconventional gas sources, expanded use of ethane in petrochemical production, greater incorporation of propane and butane in chemical applications, scale-up of NGL fractionation and processing capabilities, and improved integration of NGLs within global energy and chemical value chains.

Key Factors Propelling Natural Gas Liquids Market Expansion

One of the main drivers behind this market's growth is the intensified exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector. These activities encompass the search for, extraction, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, which are essential to meet rising global energy and industrial demands. Rapid industrialization and expanding transportation networks have increased the pressure on energy supplies, boosting oil and gas production efforts worldwide.

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Growing upstream operations support the availability of crucial natural gas liquid components such as ethane, propane, butane, isobutane, and natural gasoline. These NGLs serve as vital feedstocks for petrochemical manufacturing and fuel sources across industrial, commercial, and residential segments. For example, in March 2026, the US Energy Information Administration reported that US crude oil production rose by 3% in 2025, reaching a record 13.6 million barrels per day. This surge exemplifies how expanding exploration and production are directly influencing the natural gas liquids market's upward trajectory.

Breakdown of Core Natural Gas Liquids Market Segments

This market is classified into several fundamental segments that define its structure and scope:

1) By Product Type – Ethane, Propane, Isobutane, and Other Products

2) By Source – Associated Gas and Non-Associated Gas

3) By Application – Petrochemical Feedstock, Space Heating, Blend Stock, and Other Applications

4) By End User – Petrochemical Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Industrial, Residential and Commercial, Transportation, and Power Generation

Further subcategories include detailed classifications such as Polymer Grade and Fuel Grade Ethane; Refrigerant, Fuel, and Chemical Grade Propane; Refrigerant, Chemical, and Fuel Grade Isobutane; as well as Normal Butane, Natural Gasoline, Pentanes Plus, and Condensate within other products.

Influential Industry Trends and Market Innovations

Leading companies in the natural gas liquids domain are increasingly investing in advanced processing and recovery infrastructure. Projects like integrated natural gas liquids extraction facilities are designed to optimize hydrocarbon value, boost resource efficiency, and fulfill growing demands for ethane, propane, butane, and related products. These specialized facilities consolidate natural gas processing and separation functions, enhancing recovery rates and operational performance.

For instance, in November 2025, OQ, an integrated energy firm based in Oman, initiated a tender for a new NGL project aimed at building infrastructure to process and recover components from natural gas streams. This initiative is expected to strengthen Oman's hydrocarbon value chain by enabling higher-value liquid hydrocarbon production and improving domestic gas utilization. Such enhancements in NGL processing capacity help increase supply for petrochemical, industrial, and energy sectors while streamlining downstream integration.

Regional Markets Driving Natural Gas Liquids Industry Development

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the natural gas liquids market, reflecting its expansive oil and gas infrastructure and production base. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure growth, and rising energy demand. The natural gas liquids market analysis covers diverse geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Key Industry Players Dominating the Natural Gas Liquids Market

The competitive landscape of the natural gas liquids market features several prominent corporations, including Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corporation, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras, ConocoPhillips Company, Equinor ASA, Eni S.p.A., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Energy Transfer LP, Devon Energy Corporation, ONEOK Inc., The Williams Companies Inc., Ovintiv Inc., Targa Resources Corp., Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Plains All American Pipeline L.P., Range Resources Corporation, Antero Resources Corporation, MPLX LP, Cheniere Energy Inc., Keyera Corp., SM Energy Company, and Gibson Energy Inc. These entities play critical roles in fuel production, processing capacity, and infrastructure expansion within the sector.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Natural Gas Liquids Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 7.5% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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