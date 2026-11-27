NB-IoT Smart Metering Market Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Narrowband Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Smart Metering Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The rapid advancement of smart technologies is transforming traditional utility systems, with Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) smart metering emerging as a pivotal innovation. This technology is revolutionizing how utility consumption is monitored and managed, offering enhanced efficiency and accuracy. Let's explore the current market landscape, the main factors pushing its growth, key segments, notable trends, regional developments, and leading companies driving this sector forward.

Steady Growth in the NB-IoT Smart Metering Market Size

The NB-IoT smart metering market has seen significant expansion in recent years and is projected to continue on this upward trajectory. From a market value of $4.34 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $5.24 billion in 2026, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. This growth stems from increased demand for automated meter reading, modernization of utility infrastructure, a heightened need for remote consumption monitoring, the expansion of cellular IoT connectivity, and efforts to cut down costs associated with manual meter readings.

Download a free sample of the narrowband internet of things (nb-iot) smart metering market report:



Future Projections Highlight Continued Market Expansion for NB-IoT Smart Metering

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to nearly double, reaching $10.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.1%. Key factors driving this projected growth include expanding investments in smart city infrastructure, growing demand for real-time visibility into utility consumption, the proliferation of distributed energy resources, rising adoption of predictive maintenance for utilities, and the rollout of scalable cloud-based meter management platforms. During this period, trends such as two-way smart meter communication, remote meter data collection, development of low-power communication networks, integration of automated meter management, and wider use of predictive maintenance are expected to shape market dynamics.

The Role of Smart Grid Deployment in Boosting NB-IoT Smart Metering Growth

One of the primary drivers fueling the NB-IoT smart metering market is the rising deployment of smart grids. These smart grids integrate advanced digital technologies, communication systems, and intelligent monitoring to enhance how electricity is generated, transmitted, and distributed. Their growing adoption is motivated by the need for better energy management, real-time monitoring, reduction of electricity losses, and improved power reliability. NB-IoT smart meters play a critical role here by enabling consistent, real-time data exchange between utilities and meters, thereby optimizing energy monitoring and fostering automation in electricity management.

View the full narrowband internet of things (nb-iot) smart metering market report:



Recent Developments Illustrate the Impact of Expanding Smart Grid Installations

For example, in the first quarter of 2025, energy suppliers in Great Britain installed 720,000 smart and advanced meters, marking a 3.0% increase from the prior quarter, according to data from GOV. Such large-scale deployments highlight the momentum behind smart grid integration and underscore how this trend is directly promoting the growth of the NB-IoT smart metering market.

Key Segments Driving the NB-IoT Smart Metering Market Forward

This market can be examined through several crucial segments:

1) Component-wise: Software, Hardware, and Services

2) Deployment Models: On-Premises and Cloud-based solutions

3) Meter Types: Electricity, Water, Gas, and Heat meters

4) Application Areas: Residential, Commercial, Industrial metering, and Smart City infrastructure

Further subdivisions include software categories such as Meter Data Management, Energy Analytics, Remote Monitoring, and Billing and Customer Management. Hardware includes smart electricity meters, communication modules, sensors/controllers, and data collection gateways. Services cover installation, managed metering, consulting and integration, maintenance, and technical support.

Emerging Trends Shaping the NB-IoT Smart Metering Market

Leading companies are focusing on broadening their portfolios of NB-IoT-enabled smart metering solutions, particularly smart gas metering systems, to enhance remote monitoring capabilities, billing precision, operational efficiency, and revenue protection throughout utility networks. Thanks to low-power wide-area network connectivity, these meters communicate consumption and operational data via cellular networks, facilitating automated meter reading and data-driven management.

An Illustrative Initiative Highlighting Industry Innovation

In December 2025, Vodafone Idea Limited, through its enterprise division Vi Business, launched a Smart Gas Metering solution tailored for city gas distribution. This platform harnesses Narrowband IoT technology to help gas companies improve billing accuracy, operational efficiency, and reduce losses caused by leakage, manual billing errors, theft, and pilferage.

Regional Contributions and Growth Trends in the NB-IoT Smart Metering Market

As of 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the NB-IoT smart metering market. Meanwhile, Western Europe is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players Leading the NB-IoT Smart Metering Industry

Several major corporations are recognized as dominant players in this market, including China Mobile Limited, Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Siemens AG, T-Mobile US Inc., Orange S.A., Qualcomm Incorporated, Vodafone Group Plc, Telefónica S.A., Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, Bharti Airtel Limited, KT Corporation, ZTE Corporation, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Itron Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Secure Meters Limited, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Kamstrup A/S, u-blox Holding AG, Xylem Inc., Diehl Metering, Badger Meter Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and STMicroelectronics N.V. These companies continue to innovate and expand their offerings, driving the evolution and adoption of NB-IoT smart metering solutions worldwide.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Narrowband Internet Of Things (NB-IoT) Smart Metering Market Forecast To Hit $10.9 Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.