Tiny Christmas House artwork

Frankie Raye performing live

Nostalgic song pays tribute to her Ohio childhood home where Christmases were made magical through love, laughter and a mother's creativity

- Frankie RayeTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For singer-songwriter Frankie Raye, the magic of Christmas was never about extravagant gifts or picture-perfect holiday scenes. It was about a little house in Greenville, Ohio, a mother who always found ways to make the season special, and memories that would last a lifetime.Those memories are at the heart of her new single, "Tiny Christmas House," released today on Spotify, Apple Music, and other online digital music retailers and streaming platforms.A nostalgic reflection on her childhood, the song takes listeners back to a time when money was limited but Christmas was anything but lacking. Growing up in a lower-income Ohio town 33 miles northwest of Dayton, the recording artist remembers how her mother created holiday magic through love, laughter and the simple things that made their Christmases special. Now, as an adult living in west central Florida, she looks back on those moments with both gratitude and sadness, recognizing that those Christmases exist only in memory.The song's cover art makes the story even more personal: an actual photograph of the childhood home Frankie sings about, the real Tiny Christmas House, still standing in Greenville, Ohio.Frankie dedicates the song to her mother, a tribute made even more touching by a quiet whisper at the very end of the recording: "I love you momma."In an interview with Exposed Vocals, Frankie explained her desire to take a more personal approach to holiday songwriting rather than revisit familiar Christmas imagery."I think it is really difficult to reinvent the wheel, so I didn't want my song to be about classic Christmas themes, such as 'snow falling,' or 'ringing bells,' or Santa Claus. The classics are already perfect the way that they are, so I wanted mine to be more personal, and I wanted to focus on my specific Christmas memories," she said.She also noted that the difficulty of recapturing the feelings of childhood Christmases is something many people can relate to, making the song's message particularly timely during the holiday season.Even the recording process reflected the song's understated spirit. Rather than heading into a professional studio, Frankie recorded "Tiny Christmas House" at home using GarageBand, embracing a humble production approach that felt right for such a personal story.With its heartfelt lyrics and deeply personal inspiration, "Tiny Christmas House" offers listeners a reminder that the most meaningful holiday memories aren't necessarily the ones that cost the most. Sometimes, they're the ones we spend a lifetime trying to hold onto.About Frankie RayeOriginally from midwestern Ohio and now based in west central Florida, Frankie Raye is a singer, songwriter, guitar player whose music has attracted attention from independent media outlets, radio stations, and podcasts across the U.S., Europe, and Australia. Her performance credits include New York City's legendary Bitter End, House of Blues in Anaheim, and several songwriter festivals. She has also appeared on Comedy Central's The Daily Show and earned coverage in publications including The New York Weekly and The Los Angeles Wire. Known for her honest, emotionally driven songwriting, Frankie explores the everyday fears, desires, and experiences that connect us all. Find more on her official website at

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"Tiny Christmas House" live

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Singer/Songwriter Frankie Raye Revisits Childhood Holiday Memories in New Single 'Tiny Christmas House' News Provided By Now Hear This, Inc. November 27, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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