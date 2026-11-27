MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lyrics written in 2017 finally meet a vocal arrangement by Alberto Villa, nine years later. Out now on Spotify and YouTube.

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VOXA Quartet feat. Eric van Aro have released "AIR", a Christmas song where the voices set the mood. It is a fully a cappella arrangement of Bach's Air on the G String with new English lyrics, available now on Spotify and with an official video on YouTube. No AI was used in the production.The song has a long road behind it. Years ago, in summer, which is when music for the quiet season is made, Eric van Aro wanted to produce a Christmas album. He did not want to record yet another version of a familiar carol, so the project was put aside. In 2017 he tried again and wrote the lyrics that gave "AIR" its title, though only on paper. Nine years later, Alberto Villa of VOXA Quartet came across those lyrics, wrote a vocal arrangement and asked the lyricist to sing the lead. Eric van Aro thought about it and agreed.Early listener response: "AIR" has been added to the "Countdown to Christmas" playlist on Spotify.By the way, Eric van Aro is the son of Caterina Valente, a vocal superstar who sang across all genres, even into classical, with her famous 1960 album "Classics with a Chaser".Release facts- Title: "AIR"- Artist: VOXA Quartet feat. Eric van Aro- Released: November 24, 2026- Arrangement: Alberto Villa, after J.S. Bach's Air on the G String- Lyrics: Eric van Aro- Performers/credits per the video: Sonia Caputo, Cristina Mambretti, Alberto Villa, Sebastiano Mambretti- Recorded by Antonio "AKI" Chindamo at Auditoria Records- (P) and (C) Eraki- Listen:- Watch:

Renee Carvichio

Eraki Entertainment Sagl

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VOXA Quartet and Eric van Aro Release "AIR", a Cappella Christmas Song Built on Bach's Air on the G String News Provided By Eraki Entertainment Sagl November 27, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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