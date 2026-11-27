Families tied to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Madigan Army Medical Center find dedicated military honors coordination alongside funeral care.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scott Funeral Home has served Tacoma and Pierce County families since 1967, remaining an independent, family-owned alternative to larger corporate funeral providers. Founded in October of that year by L'Ray Scott, the funeral home continues to be guided by the Scott family today, with owner Coretta Harwood carrying the mission forward. Generations of Tacoma families have turned to Scott Funeral Home for funeral and cremation care, a pattern of return visits that speaks to the trust built across nearly six decades. Families throughout Hilltop, the Central District, and greater Pierce County continue to rely on that same steady, personal approach today.Scott Funeral Home continues to provide cremation services in Tacoma alongside traditional funeral services, memorial services, and graveside services. The funeral home also offers direct cremation, cremation with a funeral or graveside service, and cremation memorial services, giving families flexibility to choose the arrangement that fits their loved one. Every option includes the same patient, unhurried guidance the Scott family has offered since 1967, whether a family is planning in advance or making arrangements in the days following a death.That approach traces back to founder L'Ray Scott, remembered in Tacoma as a community leader, writer, and mentor whose commitment extended well beyond the funeral home's doors. His legacy of service to the Hilltop and Central District community remains part of how the funeral home operates today, from the personalization options offered to every family, including tribute videos, livestreaming, and keepsake choices, to the coordination of veterans and military funeral honors for families connected to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Madigan Army Medical Center.Families in Tacoma and throughout Pierce County can reach Scott Funeral Home at (253) 572-9555, day or night, to ask questions or begin arrangements. Many families have shared their experiences working with the Scott family over the years, and those accounts are collected on the funeral home's testimonials page. Families connected to the military community can also learn more about available support through the funeral home's veterans services page.About Scott Funeral Home: Scott Funeral Home is an independent, family-owned funeral home founded in October 1967 by L'Ray Scott and continued today under the Scott family, with Coretta Harwood serving as owner. Located in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood, the funeral home provides traditional funeral services, cremation services, memorial services, pre-planning, veterans and military funeral honors coordination, and personalized tribute options to families throughout Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Scott Funeral Home is located at 1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma, WA 98405, and can be reached at (253) 572-9555.

Coretta Harwood

Scott Funeral Home

+1 (503) 929-9106

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Scott Funeral Home Reaffirms Its Commitment to Pierce County Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 27, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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