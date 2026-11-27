MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that it could undermine the political voice of Karnataka and other States that have successfully implemented population stabilisation policies.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene an all-party meeting and explain the rationale behind the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent, under which Karnataka's representation would rise from the existing 28 seats to 42, while Uttar Pradesh's seats would increase from 80 to 120. He pointed out that the numerical gap between the two States would widen from 52 to 78 seats.

He said political representation was not merely about the number of MPs but also about a State's political identity, constitutional rights, ability to influence national policies and rightful place in the Indian Union.

Questioning the Centre's position on women's reservation, Siddaramaiah said the Congress-led UPA government had introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in 2008 and secured its passage in the Rajya Sabha in 2010. However, the PM Modi government had linked its implementation to the Census and delimitation exercise in 2023.

He questioned why women should have to wait for an expansion of Parliament to secure their rightful representation. If the BJP was committed to implementing women's reservation by 2029, it should bring the necessary constitutional amendment and implement it within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, he said.

Siddaramaiah demanded that the Prime Minister publish the rationale behind the proposed 50 per cent expansion and place alternative delimitation models before the country.

"Karnataka seeks neither special privileges nor representation at the expense of another State. We seek political justice, federal fairness and an enduring constitutional guarantee that our achievements will never become our disadvantages," he said.

He also urged BJP MPs from Karnataka to rise above party loyalties and oppose any delimitation framework that failed to ensure fair political representation for the State.