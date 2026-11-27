MENAFN - IANS) Dewas, Nov 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday ordered the suspension of Dewas District Industries General Manager Ratan Singh Dawar for failing to resolve a public grievance and produce the related case file during a review of complaints.

The action was taken during a Samadhan Online programme organised under the 'Chief Minister Jan Vishwas Abhiyan' in Dewas, where Yadav interacted with applicants and reviewed their grievances.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Yadav took serious note of the officer's failure to ensure timely resolution of the complaint and his inability to present the relevant file.

During the meeting, Yadav also reviewed a complaint by Saloni Sisodia, who had not received her scholarship under the 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana'.

The amount had been credited to another bank account, but the concerned supervisor in the Women and Child Development Department had failed to follow up and ensure its transfer to her account.

The Chief Minister ordered that one annual salary increment of the supervisor be withheld.

"Negligence in resolving public grievances will not be tolerated," Yadav said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of late soldier Pawan Yadav. In another case, Yadav announced assistance of Rs 50,000 to Lal Singh, a farmer holding a forest rights title, after he complained of not receiving crop insurance benefits.

He directed officials to expedite the payment process.

The Chief Minister also ordered a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on a contractor over negligence in the implementation of the Nal Jal scheme, following a complaint by Dewas resident Suresh Malviya.

Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal, Chief Minister's Secretariat Secretary Sudam Khade, Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh, Dewas Collector Neha Meena and Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra were among those present in the meeting.