MENAFN - IANS) Haveri, Nov 27 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that the Medical College in Haveri will be renamed Sant Kanakadasa Medical College to keep the saint's name alive permanently.

As demanded by the Seer of Kaginele, a grant of Rs 5 crore will be provided for a student hostel. The demand regarding land will be discussed in the Cabinet, and a decision will be taken.

He made these announcements while inaugurating the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations at the sacred site of Kaginele on Friday.

The Chief Minister also noted that Kanakadasa served as a military commander in the Vijayanagara Empire and later dedicated his life to kirtanes, showing the path of peace and contentment. He said a ruler and a politician should have righteousness in conduct and depth in words.

He described it as his good fortune to celebrate Kanaka Jayanti for the first time as Chief Minister at this sacred place. He congratulated the Seer of Kaginele Peetha for leading society along the path of equality set out by Kanakadasa.

Shivakumar said Kanakadasa worked through his kirtanes to remove the poison of caste and gave the message that there should be no discrimination in the name of caste. He said Basavanna, Kanakadasa and Ambedkar belong to everyone, not only to one community, he said.

Shivakumar urged people to adopt Kanakadasa's principle of equality. He recalled that Kanakadasa advised giving food to anyone who comes hungry. He said Siddaramaiah approved the Anna Bhagya scheme on his first day as Chief Minister, on Basava Jayanti. The scheme now serves 4.21 crore people, at an annual cost of Rs 8,500 crore.

He added that five guarantee schemes were implemented to ease the economic burden of price rises, and that the government has kept its promises since the Congress won 136 seats. He also mentioned new farmer schemes, Negila Yogi and Tega Siri.

A Rs 35 crore project has been planned under the Kaginele Development Authority, and funds have been provided through several corporations. Shivakumar unveiled a statue of Kanakadasa during the event. He said the government will decide, after discussions with the Seer and the committee, how to develop Kaginele as a world-class tourist destination.

He also said that 15 per cent reservation for rural students in professional education will be split, with 7.5 per cent reserved for children studying in government schools.

Speaking at the Kolli Polytechnic helipad in Haveri district, on complaints that the Kuruba community has not received a ministerial post despite its population in North Karnataka, he said there are many strong aspirants and that he had personally brought senior leader Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar into the Congress and introduced him to Sonia Gandhi.

On the Varada-Bedti river linking project, he said the state has already given its consent, three Chief Ministers have discussed the matter, and some issues need to be taken up at the Central Government level.