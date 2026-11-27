MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) More than 8,500 self-help groups (SHGs) of rural women in Gujarat have collectively recorded sales of over Rs 39 crore through 236 'Saras Melas' organised across the state between 2021 and 2026, providing a market platform for traditional handicrafts, handloom products, food items and other locally made goods.

The fairs, organised by the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC) under the Centre's Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), aim to connect rural women entrepreneurs directly with consumers and reduce their dependence on intermediaries.

The initiative has also helped women develop skills in marketing, customer interaction, product presentation and branding, enabling them to expand their businesses beyond local markets.

The scale of participation was particularly evident at two national-level Saras Melas held in Ahmedabad and Rajkot in October and November this year, where 648 rural women operating 324 stalls recorded combined sales of approximately Rs 8.62 crore.

At the Ahmedabad fair, organised from October 23 to November 5, 320 women managed 160 stalls and recorded sales of over Rs 3.5 crore. More than 6.5 lakh people visited the event to explore and purchase products made by rural women.

Four Sakhi Mandals from Dholka and Bavla were provided cash credit loan assistance totalling Rs 23 lakh, while five women received Lakhpati Didi certificates.

Three exposure visits were also organised for 350 women from Sabarkantha, Anand and Ahmedabad. Workshops on branding, packaging, Bima Sakhi and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform were among the other activities held during the fair.

At the Rajkot fair, held from October 25 to November 5, 328 women participated through 164 stalls, recording sales of Rs 5.12 crore among more than 10 lakh visitors.

Five Mission Mangalam groups from Paddhari, Jasdan, Dhoraji, Kotda Sangani and Lodhika received cash credit loans totalling Rs 22 lakh. The Om Sai Cluster Level Federation of Upleta was provided a start-up fund of Rs 3.5 lakh, while two groups received approval orders to operate Amul parlours. Five women were also awarded Lakhpati Didi certificates.

The fairs also featured workshops on e-commerce, social media marketing, microfinance, packaging and design, catering, food value addition and ONDC onboarding to help women adapt their businesses to changing market requirements.

The initiative witnessed further participation during the festive season. Seven fairs organised under Shravan Utsav saw more than 370 women operate 187 stalls, generating sales of Rs 1.3 crore and attracting over 10 lakh visitors.

At pre-Navratri fairs, 766 women operating 383 stalls recorded sales exceeding Rs two crore. A special showcase of women's entrepreneurship was also organised at the Vibrant Navratri Festival at Ahmedabad's GMDC Ground under the theme 'Stree Shakti-Sakhi Shakti'.

Pre-Diwali fairs in Mehsana, Amreli and Navsari also provided a platform to 226 women through 115 stalls.

The next major event under the initiative will be the Sakhi Craft Bazaar at the Rann Utsav in Kutch, scheduled from December 5 to January 15, 2027. Around 110 stalls, including 100 for handicrafts and 10 for food products, will be set up under a 15-day rotational arrangement.

More than 650 women associated with Sakhi Mandals are expected to participate, showcasing their products to domestic and international tourists visiting the festival.