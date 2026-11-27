MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday reviewed the performance of 16 state government departments in a single day, taking stock of their progress against budgetary targets as part of an ongoing exercise to assess the implementation of the 2026-27 Budget.

The review meetings, held with senior secretaries and heads of the respective departments, marked the second phase of the exercise initiated on November 25.

The Chief Minister reviewed nine departments during the morning session and seven more after lunch.

Before noon, Patel reviewed the functioning of the Finance, Roads and Buildings, Urban Development, Agriculture and Cooperation, Industries, Food and Civil Supplies, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Tribal Development departments.

During the post-lunch session, he took up the Ports, Forests and Environment, Science and Technology, Women and Child Development, Revenue, Sports, Youth Services and Cultural Activities, and Climate Change departments.

Through presentations by the respective departments, the Chief Minister sought detailed information on their ongoing activities, progress against the targets set under the current year's Budget and achievements recorded so far.

He also provided guidance to the officials on the matters discussed during the meetings.

The exercise began on Wednesday, when Patel reviewed the Education, Health, Home and General Administration departments in the first round of meetings.

During those discussions, he sought details of the departments' ongoing work, progress against budgetary targets and achievements during the current financial year.

The series of reviews is aimed at taking stock of the implementation of provisions under Gujarat's Rs 4.08 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Kanu Desai in February.

The exercise covers the functioning of various departments and the progress made in meeting their planned targets.

The meetings on Friday were attended by Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretaries of the Finance Department and other concerned departments, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey and Secretary Ajay Kumar.