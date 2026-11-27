MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Emirati enterprises and brands are among the key participants at the second edition of the exhibition Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Al Ain, November 2026: Emirati enterprises have recorded a notable presence at the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. The exhibition continues at ADNEC Centre Al Ain until 29 November, with Emirati participation including locally made products suited to hunting, falconry and desert trips, activities that form an integral part of the cultural and historical heritage of Al Ain.

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club. The event brings Emirati enterprises and global brands together with an enthusiastic audience, allowing visitors to explore, compare and buy from 14 specialised sectors covering hunting, equestrianism and falconry.

Nada Al Ameri, owner of Basic, an Emirati enterprise specialising in clothing for hunting, desert trips and outdoor activities, spoke about her second participation in the exhibition.“Taking part in major specialised events such as AAIHEX, focused on hunting, equestrianism and falconry, is important, as it offers the opportunity to reach a larger audience of citizens and residents who love Emirati heritage sports,” she said.

She added that the enterprise is offering new designs of locally made jackets in pure wool, used for“al maqnas” hunting trips and desert outings for all ages, from children to adults. She noted that the wise leadership's support for specialised heritage events such as the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition helps to support start-ups in the sector.

Speaking about the importance of taking part this year, Hisham Haitham, Operations Manager at Emirati enterprise World Link Masters, said:“This is our second time at the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which is an opportunity to expand our presence and reach a larger audience in Al Ain. Our enterprise primarily offers military apparel, and we are taking part to present hunting supplies and head-to-toe protective clothing, so that we can provide what hunting and falconry enthusiasts, desert trip lovers and climbing sports hobbyists need.”

Participating Emirati enterprises presented a selection of their latest products and services across the exhibition's specialised sectors, most notably Caracal, part of EDGE Group and a regional leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance light weapons. Caracal took part in the second edition as Weaponry Sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the hunting and sport shooting sector and strengthening its presence at specialised events that celebrate the hunting and equestrian heritage of the UAE.

Caracal showcased a comprehensive range of products, including commercial rifles and pistols, along with small-calibre ammunition produced by its subsidiary, Caracal Light Ammunition (CLA). Its participation highlighted advanced Emirati manufacturing capabilities and their role in providing high-quality products that meet the needs of local and regional markets.

Meanwhile, Bynuna Hunting Equipment affirmed that its products are built on partnerships with 16 global companies specialising in the manufacture of firearms and pistols for hunting enthusiasts and sport shooting rifles, ensuring reliable products that meet the highest standards of quality, performance and safety. It added that the exhibition is an important platform for showcasing the latest products and technologies and strengthening ties among enterprises, specialists and those interested in hunting and sport shooting.

International Golden Group (IGG) presented a selection of products related to hunting and sport shooting. The Emirati enterprise specialises in defence and security solutions, manufacturing, supply, maintenance, systems integration and product development. Its participation reflects the diversity of activities of Emirati industrial enterprises and their accumulated expertise in engineering, technology and manufacturing.

This year, the exhibition continues to provide a platform that connects Emirati enterprises with the public over five days, welcoming visitors daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.