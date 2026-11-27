MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Markets are ending a volatile week on a stronger note. European shares have extended their recovery on Friday, with technology stocks and miners leading gains as US equity futures rise ahead of a shortened post-Thanksgiving session. The STOXX 600 was up 2.65% for the week in morning trading which is an encouraging change in direction after the 5.8% drop last week. Us indices are also looking for a rebound to end the week although holiday-thinned trading makes it too early to call this a recovery in momentum.

STOXX 600 daily chart: -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="602" data-bit="iit" />

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Next week will show whether Friday's optimism survives the return of fuller US trading. Tuesday brings euro-area inflation and US job openings, while Friday's US payrolls report is the main test for rate expectations. A resilient labour market could push yields higher and challenge the recovery in equities and gold; softer figures could offer relief, provided they do not deepen concerns about growth. Investors will also be watching whether China's policy promises sustain the metals rally and whether the rebound in technology shares holds beyond the holiday session.