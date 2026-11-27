GPSSA Board Reviews Strategic Priorities And Pension Sustainability
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Board discusses 2027 budget, institutional and investment performance results and Agentic AI deployment plans Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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AED 6.31 billion paid in pensions, end-of-service benefits and compensation by end-October 2026
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