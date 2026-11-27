MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Board discusses 2027 budget, institutional and investment performance results and Agentic AI deployment plans Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

AED 6.31 billion paid in pensions, end-of-service benefits and compensation by end-October 2026

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026 – H.E. Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the fifth Board meeting of 2026, during which members reviewed key strategic initiatives, discussed the proposed 2027 budget and examined progress on a number of projects aimed at enhancing pension services and supporting the sustainability of the pension system.

The Board also reviewed initiatives aligned with the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, as well as GPSSA's institutional, financial and investment performance.

H.E. Al Mansoori emphasized the importance of building a pension system that remains sustainable, resilient and responsive to future needs, while continuously enhancing the quality and accessibility of its services. He highlighted GPSSA's commitment to protecting the pension rights of Emiratis and supporting their financial, social and family wellbeing throughout their lives. He added that GPSSA continues to align its initiatives with the UAE's vision for a more agile, efficient and future-ready government.

The Board also reviewed progress in implementing GPSSA's agentic AI deployment plans, aimed at improving services, simplifying procedures and increasing operational efficiency in a secure and reliable manner, in line with the UAE Government's broader drive to harness artificial intelligence to enhance public services and future readiness.

The meeting concluded with a review of GPSSA's performance indicators through the end of October 2026. The number of insured members registered with GPSSA reached 190,692, up 12.5 per cent compared with the same period last year. The number of pensioners increased to 35,448, while the number of beneficiaries reached 18,684, representing growth of 11.5 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Total pension payments, end-of-service gratuities and compensation disbursed between January and the end of October 2026 reached AED 6.31 billion, an increase of 14.4 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The results reflect the continued expansion of pension coverage and GPSSA's role in supporting a sustainable pension system while contributing to social and financial stability across the UAE.