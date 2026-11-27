New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka acknowledged the "important role" being played by New Delhi in shaping Colombo's diplomatic relations with the wider international community, noting that 99 Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Sri Lanka operate out of the Indian capital, according to a statement from the High Commission of Sri Lanka in India. The mission highlighted two New Delhi-based envoys who recently presented their Letters of Credence to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

"Two New Delhi-based envoys presented their Letters of Credence to HE President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on 17 November 2026," the High Commission stated in a release. Named in the statement are the newly appointed envoys: Laos Ambassador Vithaya Xayavong and Namibia High Commissioner Wing Commander Alex L Tukuhupwele (Retd.), who are based in New Delhi and represent their respective countries in Sri Lanka. "They are among the ninety-nine (99) Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Sri Lanka who are based in New Delhi, highlighting the important role of the Indian capital in Sri Lanka's diplomatic relations with the wider international community," the release added.

Working in coordination with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the High Commission facilitated the arrangements for the presentation of credentials by the two envoys. "The High Commission of Sri Lanka in India provides consular services, promotes bilateral relations, and supports Sri Lankan citizens and visitors, while fostering cooperation in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries," the mission said.

Separately, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Friday attended the 25th Council of Ministers meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi, where he recalled External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Colombo in 2023 and noted that Jaishankar had described the Indian Ocean as a free, open and inclusive space. "When you joined us in Colombo in 2023, Dr Jaishankar, who spoke of the Indian Ocean as a free, open, and inclusive space. Today, you lead us under the theme of innovation, openness, resilience, and adaptability in the Indian Ocean region. It could not be more fitting for the challenges our region faces," Herath said. Herath also thanked the Indian government for hosting the gathering and for the arrangements put in place, while expressing confidence in collaborating closely with India and Mauritius within IORA's troika. (ANI)