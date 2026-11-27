New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday won the Bronze Medal for Display at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with its GST and Customs Pavilion attracting more than one lakh visitors, according to an official release. The award recognised CBIC's sustained outreach efforts, engaging public-facing formats and citizen-centric communication aimed at creating awareness about indirect taxation and customs reforms.

The pavilion, showcased from November 14 to 27, was inaugurated by CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi on November 16 in the presence of Members of the Board and senior officers. Aligned with the trade fair's theme of "Vikas aur Virasat", the pavilion focused on creating awareness about the Next-Gen GST Process Reforms, updated Baggage Rules, 2026, and CBIC's digital initiatives. "More than 1 lakh people visit the CBIC Pavillion across age groups, professions and sectors, reflecting strong public interest in CBIC's reform and facilitation initiatives," the release said.

The pavilion served as a single-point public interface for taxpayers, traders, exporters, importers, students and international travellers to understand recent changes in tax and customs procedures and the benefits available to them. As part of its outreach efforts, CBIC established eight dedicated helpdesks staffed by officers and domain experts, providing on-the-spot assistance with GST registration, return filing, refunds, e-invoicing, customs procedures, baggage provisions, import-export facilitation and grievance redressal. Special emphasis was placed on explaining the Next-Gen GST Process Reforms and updated Baggage Rules, helping taxpayers and international travellers understand simplified procedures and their entitlements.

Digital displays and educational material also showcased CBIC's technology-driven transformation, highlighting greater transparency, efficiency and ease of compliance. The pavilion featured several interactive awareness activities, including Virtual Reality (VR) games, Augmented Reality (AR) selfie zones, puppet shows, interactive quizzes, magic shows, regional dances and street plays to make tax and customs awareness accessible to visitors, particularly children and youth. CBIC also expressed gratitude to visitors, stakeholders and partners for their participation and reaffirmed its commitment to "simplifying taxes, enhancing transparency and building a more citizen-friendly indirect taxation and customs ecosystem." (ANI)