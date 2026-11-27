A man climbed up a street light next to a house to rescue a pet dog that had become trapped high above the ground after apparently falling from an upper-floor balcony. Social media users have taken to sharing the footage of the rescue, which saw the dog being reunited with its owner.

The X account Ghar Ke Kalesh posted the video. A throng was gathered downstairs to see the dog's predicament when it became stuck on an electric pole close to a house. The post claims that the group saw the animal stranded in a dangerous situation while traveling to a Jaago ritual, a customary nighttime parade sometimes connected to weddings.

One guy chose to climb up the street lamp that was linked to the home in order to reach the dog, which was unable to descend on its own. In the video, he cautiously approaches the terrified animal while others applaud him and some even record the rescue on their phones.

When he gets to the dog, he takes a gentle hold of it, secures it, and starts to descend. Holding the medium-sized brown-and-white dog, he gently descends again and ultimately brings it down safely.

The dog is returned to its owner, who had been nervously waiting below, as the event comes to a close. Thanks to the man's willingness to intervene and assist, what had started off as a concerning scenario for the pet and its owner transformed into a happy reunion.

Watch Viral Video

A pet dog accidentally fell from an upper balcony and became trapped high up on an adjacent electric pole. When a group of people on their way to a Jaago ceremony noticed the dog trapped, Mohit risked a climb to reunite him with his frantic owner. Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 27, 2026

Online people praised the video, praising the man's kindness and presence of mind.

While one observer described the rescue as a heroic act and wished him blessings, another said that humanity was rare but not extinct.