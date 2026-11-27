Techfibrr Passes 9,000 Trustpilot Reviews As Agile Tech Forecasts Double-Digit Sales Growth For 2026
Agile Tech recorded €9.28 million in sales in 2025, up 96% from €4.73 million in 2024, according to accounts filed with Lithuania's Centre of Registers. The company says Techfibrr carries nearly 100 exclusive brands across household appliances, personal audio, lighting and wellness.
European Fulfillment and Customer Service
Agile Tech serves markets including the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands from a warehouse it owns and operates in Vilnius. Its fulfillment team aims to dispatch orders within 24 hours on working days. Customers frequently mention prompt delivery and clear tracking updates in their Trustpilot reviews.
Techfibrr offers a 30-day money-back guarantee across its range and displays prices inclusive of applicable VAT. Products carry a two-year manufacturer's warranty from delivery. Customers can contact Techfibrr directly for returns, technical support and warranty claims across all brands.
About Techfibrr
Founded in Vilnius in 2017, Agile Tech, UAB, operates Techfibrr, an online retailer of electronics and household appliances. Its catalog includes the ApexHeat portable fan heater, TrekSpresso travel espresso maker, BeetzMax wireless earbuds and Falcon Torch flashlight.
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Arvydas Zemkauskas
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Techfibrr Passes 9,000 Trustpilot Reviews as Agile Tech Forecasts Double-Digit Sales Growth for 2026
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