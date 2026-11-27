Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Aging Population And Molecular Testing Propel Market To US$ 7.12 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$7.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Japan
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics Market
5.1 Historical Market
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Test Type
6.2 By Product
6.3 By Usability
6.4 By Application
6.5 By End Users
6.6 By Cities
7. Test Type
Historical market and market forecast coverage for:
7.1 Clinical Chemistry
7.2 Molecular Diagnostics
7.3 Immuno Diagnostics
7.4 Haematology
7.5 Other
8. Product
Historical market and market forecast coverage for:
8.1 Instrument
8.2 Reagent
8.3 Others
9. Usability
Historical market and market forecast coverage for:
9.1 Disposable IVD Devices
9.2 Reusable IVD Devices
10. Application
Historical market and market forecast coverage for:
10.1 Infectious Disease
10.2 Diabetes
10.3 Cancer/Oncology
10.4 Cardiology
10.5 Autoimmune Disease
10.6 Nephrology
10.7 Other
11. End Users
Historical market and market forecast coverage for:
11.1 Diagnostic Laboratories
11.2 Hospitals & Clinics
11.3 Other
12. Cities
Historical market and market forecast coverage for:
12.1 Tokyo
12.2 Osaka
12.3 Aichi
12.4 Kanagawa
12.5 Saitama
12.6 Hyogo
12.7 Chiba
12.8 Hokkaido
12.9 Fukuoka
12.10 Shizuoka
13. Porter's Five Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Rivalry
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threat
15. Reimbursement Policy
16. Key Players Analysis
Each company profile includes an overview, key persons, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis.
16.1 Abbott Laboratories
16.2 Danaher Corporation
16.3 Biomerieux
16.4 Roche Diagnostics
16.5 Becton
16.6 Sysmex Corporation
16.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.8 Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories Danaher Corporation Biomerieux Roche Diagnostics Becton Sysmex Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment