MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global stem cell umbilical cord blood market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.3 billion in 2026 to USD 3.4 billion by 2033. This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate of 6.0% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 49.2% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of hematological malignancies, blood disorders, immune conditions, metabolic diseases, and genetic disorders. Increasing adoption of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies is also contributing to demand for umbilical cord blood and tissue services. In addition, greater awareness of cord blood applications and the continued expansion of public and private cord blood banks are improving access to collection, processing, testing, storage, and distribution services.

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers the market by source, service, application, end use, and region, enabling organizations to assess growth opportunities and changing demand across the stem cell umbilical cord blood industry.

Market Segmentation by Source



Umbilical Cord Blood Umbilical Cord Tissue

Market Segmentation by Service



Collection & Transportation

Processing

Testing

Cryopreservation & Storage Sample Retrieval & Distribution

The service analysis examines the full operational chain associated with cord blood and tissue management. Cryopreservation and storage remain essential components of the market, while testing, processing, transportation, retrieval, and distribution support clinical use, transplantation, research, and therapeutic development.

Market Segmentation by Application



Hematological Malignancies

Blood Disorders

Immune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Regenerative Medicine

Clinical Research Other Applications

Clinical applications continue to expand as healthcare providers and researchers investigate stem cell therapies across established and emerging treatment areas. Demand from regenerative medicine and clinical research is expected to complement the ongoing use of cord blood in hematological, immune, blood, and metabolic disorders.

Market Segmentation by End Use



Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Cord Blood Banks

Research & Academic Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Other End User

Hospitals, transplant centers, and cord blood banks represent important users of collection and storage services. Research institutes, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical organizations also contribute to market development through clinical studies, therapeutic innovation, and the evaluation of new stem cell applications.

Regional Market Coverage

The regional assessment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage spans the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

North America's leading revenue share reflects its established healthcare infrastructure, active transplantation ecosystem, extensive cord blood banking network, and continued investment in stem cell research. The report also evaluates growth potential in developing and established markets across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major services, applications, end users, sources, and geographic regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of industry trends, growth drivers, and emerging commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape insights and market share analysis

Actionable intelligence to support investment, expansion, and product development decisions Coverage of product innovation and evolving stem cell umbilical cord blood applications

Organizations can use the report to identify potential revenue opportunities, compare regional performance, evaluate competitive positioning, and align business strategies with developments in cord blood banking, regenerative medicine, transplantation, clinical research, and stem cell therapy.

Companies Featured



CooperSurgical (Cord Blood Registry)

Revvity (ViaCord)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

StemCyte Inc.

FamiCord Group

Cordlife Group Limited

Cells4Life Group LLP

Future Health Biobank

Smart Cells Global Cord Blood Corporation

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