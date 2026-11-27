MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gadolinium Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global gadolinium market was valued at USD 278.9 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 289.9 million in 2026 to USD 380.5 million by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025, accounting for 52.9% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by rising gadolinium consumption across medical imaging, nuclear reactors, high-performance magnets, electronic components, phosphors, optical materials and specialized alloys. Its magnetic, electrical and thermal properties make it an important material for healthcare, electronics, renewable energy and other advanced technology applications.

Medical imaging remains a significant source of demand, particularly through the use of gadolinium-based contrast agents in magnetic resonance imaging. Continued investment in diagnostic infrastructure, increasing access to advanced imaging systems and the need for accurate clinical assessment are expected to support long-term consumption. Gadolinium isotopes are also being investigated for specialized medical applications, including gadolinium neutron-capture therapy.

The expansion of nuclear energy and related technologies is creating additional opportunities for the gadolinium market. Its high neutron-absorption capability supports applications in nuclear reactor control and shielding. Investments in reactor development, domestic isotope supply and advanced nuclear systems are strengthening the material's strategic importance. In 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy announced routine domestic production of gadolinium-153, an isotope used to calibrate SPECT diagnostic imaging equipment. This development highlights the growing role of gadolinium across both healthcare and nuclear applications.

Demand from NdFeB magnets, electronic devices, phosphors, optical glass and specialized alloys is also expected to contribute to market expansion. The increasing adoption of renewable energy systems, advanced electronics and energy-efficient technologies is driving requirements for high-performance materials. At the same time, stronger demand for NdFeB magnets may tighten future gadolinium supply conditions, increasing the importance of supply security, production capacity and strategic sourcing.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis at global, regional and country levels, covering market developments across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The research evaluates the gadolinium market by end use and region to support market assessment, investment planning and competitive strategy.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Medical Imaging / MRI Contrast Agents

Magnetic Refrigeration & Special Alloys

Nuclear Reactors Phosphors & Optical Glass

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada and Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, Italy and UK

Asia Pacific: China, India, South Korea and Japan

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market size, revenue potential and growth prospects across major end-use segments and geographic markets.

Competitive intelligence: Examine the presence, positioning and strategies of key market participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue projections through 2033 to support investment, procurement and expansion planning.

Industry trend analysis: Identify the principal factors influencing demand in medical imaging, nuclear energy, electronics and advanced materials.

Strategic recommendations: Use actionable insights to evaluate new revenue opportunities, manage supply risks and guide business decisions. Innovation tracking: Monitor product developments and emerging gadolinium applications that may shape future competitive advantage.

The report offers a focused assessment of global gadolinium market growth, regional performance, segment revenue, competitive dynamics and technology trends. It is designed to help manufacturers, suppliers, investors and other stakeholders evaluate opportunities in a market increasingly influenced by healthcare modernization, nuclear investment, renewable energy deployment and advanced materials demand.

Companies Featured



Alpha Chemika

American Elements

IREL (India) Limited

Lynas Rare Earths Limited

Merck KGaA

Nippon Yttrium Co., Ltd.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific

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