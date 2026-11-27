Recognition from the Corporate Vision Small Business Awards highlights the group's international public relations and media work.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proleo Group has been named Best International PR & Media Group 2026 at the Corporate Vision Small Business Awards, recognizing the company's contribution to the international public relations and media landscape.

The award highlights Proleo Group's international presence, strategic communications capabilities, and commitment to helping businesses strengthen their brands, expand their visibility, and connect with audiences across global markets.

Proleo Group delivers public relations, strategic communications, and media relations solutions for companies across technology, Web3, finance, and other emerging industries. Through its international network and industry expertise, the group helps organizations navigate a competitive media environment and build meaningful brand recognition.

This recognition from Corporate Vision marks an important milestone for Proleo Group and reflects its continued commitment to supporting clients with communications strategies designed for an increasingly interconnected global market.

About Proleo Group

Proleo Group is an international PR and media group specializing in strategic communications, public relations, media relations, and brand-building campaigns. The company works with businesses across global markets, with expertise spanning technology, Web3, finance, and emerging industries.



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