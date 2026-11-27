MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through premiumization, innovative blends, and immersive brand experiences that build loyalty and repeat purchases

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Champagne Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global champagne market was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.2 billion in 2026 to USD 11.8 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2033. Europe led the global market with a revenue share of 64.5% in 2025, supported by its established production base, strong consumption culture, premium hospitality sector, and extensive wine tourism industry.

Champagne market growth is being driven by the beverage's enduring association with celebrations, luxury, and special occasions. Rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyle preferences, and increasing participation in social and festive gatherings continue to support demand for premium celebratory beverages. Corporate events, hospitality functions, promotional campaigns, weddings, and milestone celebrations are also contributing to higher consumption across on-trade and off-trade channels.

Product innovation remains an important growth catalyst. Champagne producers are expanding their portfolios through new blends, limited editions, distinctive packaging, and multi-vintage products designed to reach broader consumer segments. These launches support premiumization, create differentiated tasting experiences, and strengthen brand loyalty. They also encourage existing customers to explore higher-value offerings while helping producers attract consumers seeking accessible luxury.

In June 2024, Laurent-Perrier launched Heritage, a multi-vintage champagne positioned between its flagship non-vintage range and premium cuvees. The launch expanded the company's portfolio with a premium but comparatively accessible product, supporting customer acquisition and encouraging further engagement with the brand. Producers are also investing in sustainable and organic champagne options in response to growing demand for environmentally responsible and ethically produced beverages.

Wine tourism is creating additional opportunities for the global champagne market. France's Champagne region attracts visitors through vineyard tours, cellar visits, guided tastings, and immersive cultural experiences. These activities generate direct sales while increasing brand awareness, consumer engagement, and appreciation for Champagne's craftsmanship, heritage, and authenticity.

In 2025, the Champagne interpretation center Pressoria welcomed more than 50,000 visitors, achieving record attendance. Its interactive exhibitions, vineyard experiences, and guided tastings strengthened consumer understanding of regional production methods and supported on-site champagne sales. The continued expansion of wine tourism is expected to reinforce premium brand positioning and long-term customer loyalty.

Champagne Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across champagne types, distribution channels, and geographic markets. The analysis covers the following segments:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Prestige Cuvee

Blanc De Noirs

Blanc De Blancs

Rose Champagne Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



On-Trade Off-Trade

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Middle East & Africa



South Africa

UAE

Central & South America Brazil

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate champagne market performance across major product categories, sales channels, countries, and regions.

Competitive landscape: Assess the market presence and strategic positioning of leading industry participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue projections and segment-level growth opportunities through 2033.

Industry trends: Examine the influence of premiumization, sustainability, product innovation, corporate events, and wine tourism. Actionable recommendations: Identify potential revenue opportunities and support informed strategic decision-making.

The report also delivers market intelligence, trend analysis, regional revenue forecasts, competition strategy insights, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking. These findings can support manufacturers, distributors, investors, hospitality operators, and other stakeholders seeking to assess growth prospects and strengthen their position in the global champagne market.

Companies Featured



Moet & Chandon

Laurent-Perrier

Piper-Heidsieck

Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

Perrier-Jouet

Veuve Clicquot

Univins et Spiritueux

Taittinger

Louis Roederer Cook's Champagne Cellars, Madera, CA.

For more information about this report visit

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