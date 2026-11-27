MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Cumberland pest control company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 4.9-star rating across 206 consumer reviews.

NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sudden Death Termite & Pest Control, LLC, a family-owned pest control company in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, has been named Pest Control Company of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 206 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating, and reflects the company's focus on getting the job done right the first time for homes and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company has served the region since 1991 and is now run by second-generation owners and brothers Billy and James Clisham. Its technicians provide general pest, termite, rodent and stinging-insect control, with same-day or next-day service when scheduling allows, backed by a satisfaction guarantee. Treatments are family- and pet-safe, and the company does not require long-term contracts.

"Our job is to show up quickly, explain what is going on, and finish the work without pushing a service you don't need," said Billy Clisham, co-owner of Sudden Death Termite & Pest Control. "Our customers are neighbors, and we want every one of them to feel taken care of."

"This award comes straight from what our customers say about us, and that means a great deal to our whole team," added James Clisham, co-owner. "It tells us that straightforward, reliable service makes a real difference, and we're proud to carry on what our family started in 1991."

About Sudden Death Termite & Pest Control, LLC

Sudden Death Termite & Pest Control, LLC is a family-owned, second-generation pest control company in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, serving homes and businesses across Central Pennsylvania since 1991. It provides general pest, termite and rodent control with a satisfaction guarantee. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

James Clisham

Sudden Death Termite & Pest Control, LLC

+1 717-770-2249

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Sudden Death Termite & Pest Control, LLC Named Pest Control Company of the Year News Provided By Awardy November 27, 2026, 15:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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