WI, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Through Radiant Legacy Collective and Voltage Brands, the Navy veteran, entrepreneur, and author is expanding pathways to franchise ownership, developing future-ready leaders, and advancing responsible AI innovation.JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Danielle Joleigh Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of Radiant Legacy Collective, Inc., has been recognized by Influential Women for her contributions to leadership development, entrepreneurship, and business transformation. A retired U.S. Navy Supply Corps officer, author, speaker, and entrepreneur, Bennett is now focused on a mission that extends beyond her personal achievements: helping individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and organizations define success on their own terms and develop the capabilities to achieve it.Through Radiant Legacy Collective and its family of businesses, including Voltage Brands LLC, Bennett is bringing together leadership development, business advisory, franchise ownership opportunities, financial education, and emerging technologies under a unified philosophy she calls Success Development.“Success looks different for everyone,” Bennett explains.“Before we begin talking about business growth, leadership positions, financial goals, or ownership opportunities, we need to understand what matters most to the person. We begin with their WHY, identify their North Star, and then develop a path toward the future they want to create.”Opening New Pathways for Women in FranchisingOne of Bennett's priorities is helping more women recognize business ownership as an opportunity worth exploring.Through Franchise Voltage, she works with aspiring entrepreneurs, including women, veterans, professionals in transition, and individuals seeking greater independence, to evaluate whether franchise ownership aligns with their financial circumstances, lifestyle, experience, and long-term goals.Rather than beginning with a list of available franchises, the process begins with education, personal goals, financial readiness, and an understanding of what ownership actually requires.Candidates receive guidance through franchise discovery, brand comparisons, due diligence, and connections with appropriate professional resources. Franchise Voltage's candidate advisory services are offered without a direct fee to candidates, with compensation arrangements supported by participating franchisors.“Women bring tremendous experience, judgment, and capability to entrepreneurship, yet many have never considered franchising as a possible pathway to ownership,” Bennett says.“I want women to know they have options. Our responsibility is to help them understand those options, evaluate the risks, and make decisions that support the lives they want to build.”As a franchise owner herself, Bennett understands that entrepreneurship involves far more than purchasing a business model. Sustainable ownership requires operational discipline, sound financial decisions, leadership development, and an honest understanding of the responsibilities involved.Her work emphasizes informed decision-making rather than promises of income, freedom, or guaranteed business success.Redefining Leadership and LegacyBennett is also challenging traditional definitions of leadership through Leadership Voltage, her leadership development philosophy and the subject of her book, Leadership Voltage: Capturing Lightning with the Triadic Balance.Her approach examines leadership as an interconnected relationship between personal development, strategic thinking, operational execution, emotional awareness, and human relationships.Rather than defining strong leadership solely through position, authority, or performance, Leadership Voltage asks a more meaningful question: What kind of people, teams, and organizations are we developing through the way we lead?Central to her work is the belief that leadership begins with the person and extends into every environment that person influences, including families, communities, workplaces, and businesses.Through coaching, leadership education, behavioral assessments, and development programs, Bennett works to help leaders strengthen communication, emotional intelligence, decision-making, accountability, and the ability to develop others.“Leadership is not just about achieving results,” Bennett explains.“It is about the people we develop, the environments we create, and whether the success we build can continue without exhausting everyone responsible for sustaining it. We need leaders who understand that humanity and accountability belong together.”Her proprietary Triadic Balance framework explores internal responses to adversity and pressure through the concepts of Shadow, Ash, and Grace, encouraging greater self-awareness and more intentional choices.Together with the broader philosophy of Soft Power for Hard Systems, Leadership Voltage reflects Bennett's commitment to developing leaders who can navigate complexity without losing sight of the people affected by their decisions.Using Artificial Intelligence to Expand Human PotentialBennett also sees responsible artificial intelligence as an important opportunity to make education, coaching resources, business planning, and personal development more accessible.Through the emerging Voltage System vision, her work explores how AI-supported tools can help people clarify goals, organize information, examine options, and translate aspirations into practical development plans.The approach begins with a fundamental principle: Technology should strengthen human capability, not replace human responsibility.Bennett advocates using AI as a thought partner while maintaining appropriate human oversight, privacy protections, verification, and professional judgment.“AI gives us an extraordinary opportunity to help more people learn, explore possibilities, and make informed decisions,” Bennett says.“But innovation without responsibility is not progress. The goal is not to replace human connection. It is to use technology thoughtfully so people have better information, stronger capabilities, and more opportunities to succeed.”Her vision connects technological innovation with a distinctly human-centered model of development, emphasizing that people remain responsible for their decisions and the outcomes they create.A Foundation Built Through Service and ExperienceBennett's approach is shaped by more than fourteen years of service in the United States Navy, including enlisted service, commissioned leadership as a Supply Corps officer, submarine assignments, and five deployments.She subsequently held senior leadership responsibilities in aerospace and defense, overseeing complex programs, supply chain operations, financial performance, and strategic growth.Her educational background includes graduate study in acquisition and supply chain management, leadership, and organizational change. She is a Project Management Professional, a John Maxwell Certified Coach, and an Everything DiSC practitioner.Her professional experience also includes business consulting, franchise ownership, financial protection services, writing, and community leadership.Yet Bennett emphasizes that her greatest lessons have not come exclusively from successful outcomes.Adversity, personal transformation, professional setbacks, and the experience of building businesses have strengthened her belief that progress requires both perseverance and the willingness to change direction when necessary.“Failure doesn't have to define your destination,” Bennett says.“We will all encounter obstacles, and there will always be reasons to quit. What matters is understanding why we started, knowing where we want to go, and developing the courage and capability to keep moving forward.”Building a Legacy Through the Success of OthersThrough Radiant Legacy Collective, Bennett is bringing her experience and business ventures together around a larger mission: developing people, strengthening businesses, creating opportunities, and building legacies that extend beyond any individual achievement.Voltage Brands, positioned as a Success Development Company, provides a unified approach to personal and professional development through success coaching, leadership education, business advisory, entrepreneurship, and financial education and services.The organization is built on a simple philosophy:Know Your WHY. Find Your North Star. Develop Your Success.For Bennett, the ultimate measure of her work is not the number of programs created, businesses launched, or recognition received.It is what becomes possible for the people she serves.“If a woman discovers that business ownership is within her reach, if a leader learns how to develop a team instead of carrying every responsibility alone, or if someone finally gains clarity about the future they want, that is meaningful progress,” Bennett says.“Legacy is not simply what we leave behind. It is what we help other people become.”As she looks toward 2027 and beyond, Bennett remains focused on expanding access to meaningful opportunities, advancing human-centered leadership, and using responsible innovation to help people take ownership of their futures.Radiant Legacy Collective: Stewarding Legacy. Building Radiance.Voltage Brands: Your Life. Your Business. Your Future. Powered by Voltage.Learn MoreDanielle Joleigh BennettWebsite:Influential Women Profile:Radiant Legacy Collective, Inc.Website:Franchise VoltageWebsite:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Danielle Joleigh Bennett is Redefining Leadership, Business Ownership, and Success Development News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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