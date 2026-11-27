Slate, online invoicing for businesses in Israel

Business travelers upload their flight, hotel and car rental documents, and Slate produces a signed report under Israel's income tax caps.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Slate, an online invoicing platform for businesses in Israel, has launched foreign travel expense reports that are filled in with AI. The feature is part of Slate's Pro plan.Israeli businesses that send an owner or an employee abroad can deduct only part of the trip's cost, and the limits change from year to year. A hotel night, a day of car rental and the daily allowance each have their own cap, set in US dollars, and some countries get a higher one. Preparing the report usually means reading every receipt, checking the caps for the right year and converting each amount to shekels at the right rate.With the new feature, the user uploads the flight ticket, the hotel invoice and the car rental receipt. AI reads the destination, the travel dates, the number of nights, the amounts and the day each one was paid. Slate then applies the income tax caps for the year of the trip.For hotels, the cap is 365 dollars a night for the first seven nights, and 75% of that from the eighth night on. Car rental is capped at 80 dollars a day. The daily allowance follows the official rates, and 28 countries on the expensive list receive an addition of 25%. Each expense is converted at the Bank of Israel representative rate of the day it was paid.The result is a signed PDF report in Hebrew, produced within about 10 seconds, ready to hand to the accountant. The user can choose to attach all the original documents in the same file. A trip with several destinations goes into one report, and the recognized total is recorded in Slate as a single expense.About SlateSlate is an online invoicing and business-management platform for businesses in Israel, based in Tel Aviv. It is registered with the Israel Tax Authority as invoicing software (licence 270001) and works in any desktop or mobile browser.The free plan has no limit on documents. Businesses produce tax invoices, receipts, credit invoices, quotes, orders, payment requests and delivery notes, sign them digitally and send them by email or WhatsApp, and invoices that need an Israel Invoice allocation number receive one automatically. Card clearing is free to connect on every plan, with no subscription fee from Slate: customers pay by card from a link on the document, and Slate produces the receipt when the payment goes through. The Pro plan adds a public API with signed webhooks, so online stores, booking systems and CRMs can create customers and documents on their own. Slate also includes expense tracking with receipt scanning, VAT reports and a portal for the business's accountant.

Mor Levi

Slate

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Slate Launches AI Travel Expense Reports for Israeli Businesses News Provided By Slate November 27, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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