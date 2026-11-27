MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) The BJP has demanded that the Karnataka government earmark at least Rs 25,000 crore for the welfare and development of Other Backwards Classes (OBCs), on the lines of the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, on Friday, BJP OBC Morcha state president and MLC Raghu Kautilya alleged that the Congress government had completely neglected backward communities and failed to introduce any significant welfare programmes for them.

He said several traditional occupational communities were losing their livelihoods and lacked access to modern technology, quality education, adequate reservation and social security. The government should introduce special legislation and earmark dedicated funds to improve their economic and employment opportunities, he demanded.

Raghu alleged that the government had announced Rs 474 crore for various OBC corporations but had not released the funds. He also criticised the allocation of only Rs 2 crore each to the Kumbar, Thigala and Ganiga corporations, while the Savitha Samaja corporation had received Rs 6.5 crore. The Vishwakarma and other smaller community development corporations had also been inadequately funded, he said.

The Devaraj Urs Development Corporation had been allocated Rs 124 crore, but there was no evidence of the amount being released, he alleged. Not a single beneficiary had received assistance under the Ganga Kalyana scheme, self-employment programmes or Arivu education loans, he claimed.

Accusing the Congress government of misusing the AHINDA slogan, Raghu said it had failed to address the concerns of backward communities. He alleged that the government had sidelined the Kantharaju report and subsequently appointed the Madhusudan Naik committee, whose report had also not been made public.

He further accused the government of spending Rs 450 crore unnecessarily on the exercise despite the Centre undertaking a caste census.

He said the BJP OBC Morcha had discussed organising a major protest during the winter session in Belagavi from December 2 to 11. The party would mobilise various communities, including Kurubas, Billavas, Eedigas, Vishwakarmas, Madivalas and Savitha Samaja members, he said.

Meanwhile, MLC and Legislative Council BJP Chief Whip N. Ravikumar accused the Congress government of failing to ensure justice for OBC communities. He demanded the immediate release of the Madhusudan Naik report, alleging that both former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had neglected the issue.

Ravikumar said the BJP had decided to raise OBC-related issues during the winter session. A massive OBC convention would be organised in Belagavi on December 8, with thousands of community leaders and office-bearers participating. If the government continued to ignore their demands, the BJP would launch a major protest seeking the release of the Madhusudan Naik report and implementation of the Justice Bhaktavatsalam report, he added.