MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) Gujarat has emerged as the leading state in India in the number of registered manufacturers of compostable plastics, with 62 units certified on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) portal, accounting for around 16 per cent of the national total of 400 manufacturers.

The state has 20 more registered manufacturers than Tamil Nadu, which ranks second with 42, followed by Maharashtra with 41, Telangana with 33 and Madhya Pradesh with 26, according to state-wise data presented by the CPCB.

The growth comes amid increasing policy focus on sustainable materials and the promotion of alternatives to conventional plastics in Gujarat.

The state government has been using the 'Vibrant Gujarat' platform to encourage investment and engagement in the sector, with sustainability also featuring prominently in its new industrial policy.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra zone, held in Rajkot in January, opened with a seminar on plastic waste management and environmental protection.

During the session, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Ahmedabad, briefed entrepreneurs, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officials, academics and students on the standards and CPCB certification process for compostable plastics.

Regional conferences held across Gujarat have also seen memorandums of understanding signed with industries, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as the state prepares for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

Policy support has also been outlined in the 'Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026', unveiled in June. The policy identifies sustainability as one of its four pillars and includes circular-economy activities among its thrust sectors.

It also promotes green industrial parks, cleaner production technologies and environmentally responsible manufacturing.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the GPCB had introduced a maximum timeline of three working days for deciding consent applications from compostable plastic manufacturing units.

"The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has set a maximum timeline of three working days from the date of receipt for deciding consent applications from compostable plastic manufacturing units, including applications for Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate. The Board introduced this timeline through Circular No. GPCB/0153/07/2026 dated July 30, 2026. Applications are assessed in accordance with the applicable environmental requirements," Modhwadia said.

Minister of State for Forests and Environment, Pravin Mali, noted that the initiative complemented the state's wider efforts to manage plastic waste, including enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, promotion of reuse and recycling, and coordination with local bodies for waste collection and segregation.

The GPCB is also publishing details of registered compostable plastic manufacturers and their products on its official website.

The listings are intended to help businesses, institutions, local bodies and consumers identify manufacturers and suitable products, while providing companies with a government platform to showcase their offerings.

Under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended, compostable plastic carry bags and commodities must conform to Indian Standard IS/ISO 17088:2021.

Manufacturers are required to obtain CPCB certification before marketing or selling such products.

The rules also require compostable plastic packaging and commodities to carry the label "compostable only under industrial composting". Compostable plastics are designed to break down through biological processes under controlled industrial composting conditions.

The government has also cautioned institutions planning to use compostable liners for segregated food waste to ensure that the receiving composting facility accepts them and that the liners are collected separately after use.