MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu urged all political parties to support the Delimitation Bill, saying that increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent would be beneficial for everyone.

Backing the Centre's move to link delimitation with women's reservation, he appealed to all the parties to support the bill in the interest of the nation.

Addressing a press conference along with Central ministers H. D. Kumaraswamy and Ram Mohan Naidu, Chandrababu Naidu said that an increase of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent will not do injustice to anyone.

The Chief Minister stated that South India currently has 129 Lok Sabha seats and after delimitation, this number will go up to 195.

He said the representation of South India in Lok Sabha will remain unchanged at 23.76 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh currently has 25 parliamentary constituencies, and after delimitation this will increase to 38. The state's representation will remain at 4.6 per cent after delimitation.

Karnataka, which currently has 28 seats, will have 42 seats after delimitation, and its representation will remain unchanged at 5.16 per cent.

The number of Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu would rise to 59, in Telangana to 26 and in Kerala to 30, bringing the total number of seats for the southern states.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that under the previous delimitation (based on the 2001 census), one MP represented a population of 19 lakh, and this figure has now risen to 27 lakh. He said a new delimitation process could ensure that one MP represents a population of 18 lakh.

The TDP leader stated that if the delimitation of constituencies is carried out based on the 2026 census, the southern states will suffer significant losses.

“This could lead to unnecessary discontent and unrest among the public, and create challenges regarding political representation for both men and women,” he said.

The TDP chief said that a fresh delimitation of constituencies is due by 2029. After a gap of 33 years, it is necessary to increase the number of seats in alignment with the aspirations of women.

He noted that a previously introduced Delimitation Bill failed to pass due to a lack of a majority. Historically, most national policies have been adopted through broad consensus.

Affirming that the time has come to fulfil the aspirations for providing reservations to women, he requested all MPs to cast their votes in support of the bill during the parliamentary session taking place at the end of this month.

“The time has come to provide reservations for women in politics as well; we must now focus on the future,” he said.

Stating that some political parties opposed the bill during the previous session, he requested them not to repeat the past mistakes.

“Opposing this bill would effectively hinder the representation of women. I urge everyone to support this bill, as a way of standing with women. I call upon all to reach a firm consensus and vote in favour of the bill. I appeal to political parties and public representatives not to commit a historic blunder.”

He pointed out that in the 2024 elections, women accounted for 13.96% of the total Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha, compared to 14% in 2019.

Women are forging ahead in all sectors. In Andhra Pradesh, a 9% reservation for women in local governing bodies was introduced as early as 1986. In the most recent elections, 60% of the seats were allocated to women. Furthermore, a significant number of women have been elected as mayors in various cities, he said.

“We have implemented a 33% reservation for women in education and employment. It has been noted by many that if women were to secure positions based solely on merit, their representation could well exceed 50%,” he added.