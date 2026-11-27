MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Apheresis Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Application, Procedure, Technology, End User, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global apheresis equipment market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.33% from 2026-2034. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for a 35% share.

Market growth is being supported by the increasing incidence of autoimmune disorders, chronic diseases, neurological conditions, hematological disorders and renal diseases. Rising demand for advanced blood collection and therapeutic procedures is also strengthening the adoption of apheresis machines and disposable apheresis kits across hospitals, clinics and blood collection centers.

Technological advancements are improving the safety, accuracy and efficiency of apheresis procedures. Modern systems incorporate automated interface capabilities, enhanced screen navigation, graphical user interface displays, auto elutriation and improved fluid flow dynamics. These developments support the collection of platelets and red blood cells (RBCs) concentrates while helping healthcare professionals optimize clinical workflows and procedural outcomes.

The expansion of blood donation programs and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are creating additional opportunities for apheresis equipment manufacturers. Favorable reimbursement policies in several markets are also supporting wider access to therapeutic procedures. At the same time, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) are expected to accelerate product innovation and the introduction of more automated equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic influenced demand through the use of apheresis equipment in convalescent plasma collection. The technology enabled healthcare providers to collect convalescent plasma (CP) from recovered patients for use in antibody-based treatment initiatives. Although pandemic-related demand has evolved, this period highlighted the role of apheresis systems in emergency response, blood component management and therapeutic care.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034 and evaluates the market by product, application, procedure, technology and end user.



Product: Disposable Apheresis Kits and Apheresis Machine

Application: Blood Collection, Treatment, Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Others

Procedure: Plasmapherasis, Plateletpherasis, Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis, Photopheresis and Others

Technology: Membrane Filtration and Centrifugation End User: Blood Collection Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, and Others

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil and Mexico.

North America remains the leading regional market, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, advanced blood collection services, favorable reimbursement frameworks and strong adoption of automated medical technologies. Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer growth opportunities as healthcare investment increases, blood donation networks expand and access to advanced therapeutic procedures improves across major economies.

Competitive Landscape

The global apheresis equipment market includes established medical technology companies focused on product innovation, clinical performance and geographic expansion. Key companies analyzed in the report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA), Haemonetics Corporation, Hemacare Corporation (Charles River Laboratories Inc.), Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Medica SpA, Nikkiso Co Ltd. and Terumo BCT Inc. (Terumo Corporation).

The report examines market performance, future growth prospects, regional trends, value chain stages, industry challenges and the degree of competition. It also assesses the factors influencing demand across product categories, clinical applications, procedure types, technologies and end-user groups, providing strategic insights into the outlook for the global apheresis equipment market through 2034.

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