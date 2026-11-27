MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intravitreal Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global intravitreal drug delivery market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 12.6 billion in 2026 to USD 26.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2026 to 2033, driven by the rising prevalence of retinal disorders, wider adoption of intravitreal therapies, and continued innovation in ocular drug delivery systems.

North America led the global intravitreal drug delivery market with a revenue share of 43.4% in 2025. The region's position reflects the established use of retinal therapies, advanced ophthalmology infrastructure, access to innovative treatment systems, and ongoing investment in eye care. Market growth across other regions is also expected to accelerate as healthcare providers expand retinal disease diagnosis and treatment capacity.

Key clinical indications include wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), retinal vein occlusion (RVO), ocular inflammation and uveitis, and geographic atrophy. Repeated intravitreal injections remain integral to the management of several retinal diseases, supporting recurring demand for drug-loaded devices, prefilled syringes, injection guides, integrated needle-delivery systems, and safety needles.

The market is progressing beyond conventional single-use injection presentations as manufacturers develop sustained-release implants and refillable port delivery systems. These technologies are intended to extend treatment duration, reduce administration frequency for eligible patients, improve dosing accuracy, and support patient convenience. The FDA-approved SUSVIMO refillable ocular implant for wet AMD and established intravitreal implants such as OZURDEX demonstrate the expanding range of delivery approaches available for specific ophthalmic indications.

Drug-free delivery devices are also becoming increasingly important as hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty eye centers seek greater procedural consistency and improved handling. Injection guides, integrated needle-delivery systems, and safety needles can support standardized administration while addressing procedural and operational requirements.

The report evaluates two principal product categories. Drug-loaded devices include prefilled syringes, biodegradable implants, non-biodegradable implants, and refillable port delivery systems. These products support established treatment pathways as well as emerging long-acting therapies. Drug-free delivery devices include injection guides, integrated needle-delivery systems, and safety needles used in the administration of intravitreal treatments. Consequently, market development is closely linked to advances in retinal pharmacotherapy and innovation in the devices required to deliver those therapies.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and examines industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The intravitreal drug delivery market is segmented by device type, indication, end use, and region.



Device types: Drug-loaded devices, prefilled syringes, implants, biodegradable implants, non-biodegradable implants, refillable port delivery systems, drug-free delivery devices, injection guides, integrated needle-delivery systems, and safety needles.

Indications: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Ocular Inflammation & Uveitis, Retinal vein occlusion (RVO), Geographic Atrophy, and other indications.

End uses: Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Eye Centers, and other healthcare settings. Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Country-level analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major device, indication, end-use, regional, and country segments.

Analysis of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants.

Assessment of emerging trends, growth drivers, product innovation, and revenue opportunities.

Segment and regional insights to support market assessment and strategic planning. Actionable intelligence for investment decisions, competitive strategy, and business expansion.

The report offers a focused view of the technologies, clinical applications, and care settings shaping the intravitreal drug delivery market. It also highlights how sustained-release technologies, refillable systems, safer administration devices, and evolving retinal therapies are expected to influence competitive positioning and long-term market growth through 2033.

Companies Featured



Surgitrac Instruments

FCI

Regeneron

Roche

Allergan/AbbVie

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Duckworth & Kent

BVI

Katalyst Surgical OcuJect, LLC

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