MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Utility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global digital utility market was valued at USD 242.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 266.6 billion in 2026 to USD 570.8 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by renewable power generation investments, energy efficiency mandates, regulatory requirements, and the accelerating digital transformation of utility operations.

North America led the digital utility market with a revenue share of 30% in 2025. The region's position reflects continued investment in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, automation, and technologies designed to improve the reliability and resilience of electricity infrastructure. Stringent regulatory policies and growing demand for cleaner energy are also encouraging utilities to deploy advanced digital systems across generation, transmission, distribution, and retail operations.

Globally, rising electricity consumption and expanding renewable energy capacity are increasing demand for digital utility solutions. Rapid urbanization and higher domestic electricity requirements in China and India are expected to create additional market opportunities. Utilities are also investing in connected devices, data exchange platforms, and real-time operational systems to improve asset performance, strengthen network management, and support energy transition objectives.

Digital technologies are helping power generation facilities improve efficiency while supporting initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Predictive maintenance, information sharing, operational control, grid automation, and asset management solutions are becoming increasingly important as utilities seek to minimize outages, improve safety, optimize resources, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies are gaining adoption across the utility sector. These technologies support operational planning, equipment monitoring, customer service, energy management, and collaboration among supply chain participants. Their deployment is expected to accelerate as utility companies modernize legacy infrastructure and respond to changing regulatory, environmental, and consumer requirements.

Industry innovation continues to reinforce this market outlook. In March 2025, ABB presented its latest digital utility portfolio at DISTRIBUTECH 2025. The portfolio included grid automation, digital substations, protection and control systems, and asset management solutions developed to strengthen grid reliability, resilience, and operational efficiency for electric utilities.

Market Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends and opportunities across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates are organized by technology, network, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hardware Integrated Solutions

Network Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Generation

Transmission & Distribution Retail

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



UK



Germany

France

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence intended to support effective decision-making across the evolving digital utility industry. It evaluates market size, growth prospects, regional performance, technology adoption, network applications, competitive positioning, and product innovation.



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess major technologies, network applications, regions, and country-level opportunities.

Competitive landscape: Review the market presence and strategic positioning of key industry participants.

Future trends: Identify developments shaping grid modernization, renewable energy integration, automation, and digital utility investment.

Actionable recommendations: Apply market insights to evaluate revenue opportunities and guide strategic business decisions.

Revenue forecasts: Compare segment and regional projections to support market assessment and investment planning. Innovation tracking: Monitor product developments and emerging technologies influencing competition and operational performance.

With renewable energy projects expanding, electricity demand increasing, and regulatory standards becoming more rigorous, digital utility solutions are expected to remain central to the modernization of global power infrastructure. Continued investment in intelligent systems, connected assets, predictive maintenance, and automated grid technologies will support long-term market growth through 2033.

Companies Featured



ABB Ltd

Accenture

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit

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