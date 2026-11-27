MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The six-piece lighting collection brings California sunset-inspired design to modern interiors, while MOD LIGHTING highlights its bestselling collections and holiday offerings.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOD LIGHTING and XiXi Yang Home are celebrating their first designer collaboration with the Golden Hour Collection, a six-piece lighting series inspired by the warmth and changing colors of California sunsets.









Created in partnership with television personality, entrepreneur, and designer XiXi Yang, the collection brings together sculptural brass silhouettes, faceted crystal prisms, and textured cast crystal. The designs reflect a shared interest in lighting that combines distinctive materials with the emotional experience of creating a welcoming home.

The collaboration marks a milestone for both brands, bringing XiXi Yang's personal design perspective into MOD LIGHTING's contemporary lighting portfolio. Alongside the Golden Hour Collection, MOD LIGHTING is highlighting five of its bestselling collections this holiday season, spanning architectural outdoor fixtures, smart lighting, natural alabaster designs, crystal statement pieces, and rechargeable table lamps.

Golden Hour: A Collaboration Inspired by California Light









The Golden Hour Collection draws inspiration from the soft, warm light of California sunsets and the atmosphere they create in a space. The six designs-Sunrise, Sunset, Radiance, Prism, Cascade, and Lustre -combine sculptural forms with crystal elements designed to interact with light.









From left to right: Prism, Radiance, Cascade (top row); Lustre, Sunset, Sunrise (bottom row).

The collection offers a range of silhouettes suited to different interior settings, from bedrooms and entryways to dining rooms and larger living spaces. Its materials and forms are intended to bring warmth and visual texture into everyday environments while maintaining a contemporary design language.

"For me, the holidays have never been about having the most perfectly decorated home. They're about creating a feeling people want to come back to," said XiXi Yang, Founder and Creative Director of XiXi Yang Home. "I wanted to design lighting that makes people feel something. The warmth of being together, the beauty of slowing down, and that unmistakable feeling of home. Those are the things worth holding on to long after the holidays are over."

The partnership brings together XiXi Yang Home's approach to California-inspired lifestyle and design with MOD LIGHTING's experience in contemporary lighting. The Golden Hour Collection represents the brands' first designer collaboration and introduces Yang's creative perspective through a coordinated series of lighting designs.

For XiXi Yang Home, the collaboration reflects its broader interest in interiors and products that encourage individuality and intentional living. For MOD LIGHTING, it adds a designer-led collection to a portfolio that includes architectural fixtures, sculptural chandeliers, and technology-enabled lighting.

A Shared Approach to Personalizing the Home

The collaboration arrives during a milestone year for MOD LIGHTING, which continues to develop lighting products and digital tools designed to help customers personalize their spaces.

The brand's Room Visualizer allows shoppers to preview lighting designs in their own interiors before purchasing. Its MOD LIGHTING App provides control of compatible smart fixtures, including adjustments to brightness, color temperature, and ambiance.

"Lighting has the ability to completely change the experience of a space," said Kristen Ma, Co-Founder of MOD LIGHTING. "The response to our collaboration with XiXi reflects what we believe today's design-conscious consumers are looking for: distinctive design, quality craftsmanship, and pieces that feel personal. As families prepare for the holidays, we're excited to make that experience more accessible."

As the brands celebrate the collaboration, they are also planning a special Black Friday livestream featuring an introduction to the Golden Hour Collection, holiday styling inspiration, and lighting tips. Further details will be announced through the brands' social media channels.

MOD LIGHTING Highlights Five Bestselling Collections

Alongside Golden Hour, MOD LIGHTING is spotlighting five bestselling collections that offer different approaches to lighting outdoor spaces, entertaining areas, and everyday interiors.

Haylen Collection: Architectural Lighting for Outdoor Spaces









The. Haylen Collection features modern LED wall fixtures designed for outdoor walls, patios, and entryways. Available in standard, smart, RGB color-changing, light-sensor, and solar-powered versions, the collection offers options for creating coordinated exterior lighting.

Smart Lighting: Personalized Ambiance









MOD LIGHTING's Smart Lighting Collection brings app-connected control to selected interior and exterior fixtures. Users can adjust brightness and color to suit different activities and settings. Smart versions are available across customer favorites including Haylen, Alba, Aurelius, Seraphine, and Luna.

Alabaster Collection: Natural Materials and Diffused Light









The Alabaster Collection combines contemporary forms with the soft, diffused appearance of natural stone. Its range includes chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, and table lamps, with designs such as Alba, Seraphine, and Celia.

Obsidian Collection: Crystal and Contrasting Finishes









The Obsidian Collection features black finishes paired with crystal elements. The collection includes a signature chandelier, pendants, and wall sconces designed to create a focal point in dining rooms, living spaces, and other interiors.

Rechargeable Table Lamps: Portable Illumination

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MOD LIGHTING's Rechargeable Table Lamps offer cordless lighting for flexible use around the home. Designs including Aris, Vera, and Dara, along with alabaster options such as Vivienne, Amelie, and Ivara, can be used on dining tables, bedside surfaces, and other settings where portable illumination is useful.

Together, these collections demonstrate the range of MOD LIGHTING's contemporary lighting portfolio, from architectural outdoor fixtures and smart-home products to natural materials and portable designs.

Holiday Sale and Seasonal Celebration

MOD LIGHTING's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale offers up to 50% off select designs from November 16 through November 30, 2026. The seasonal event includes designs from across the brand's lighting portfolio.

The holiday promotion coincides with the Golden Hour collaboration, giving customers an opportunity to explore the collection alongside MOD LIGHTING's bestselling designs.

Through the partnership and its broader holiday showcase, XiXi Yang Home and MOD LIGHTING aim to highlight the role lighting can play in creating spaces that feel personal, welcoming, and suited to the moments shared within them.

About MOD LIGHTING

Founded in 2021, MOD LIGHTING is a women-led, global lighting brand focused on modern luxury at the intersection of design, craftsmanship, and technology. Its portfolio includes architectural lighting, sculptural chandeliers, contemporary collections, and smart lighting products. The company combines premium materials and technology with design intended for residential spaces. MOD LIGHTING also offers customization options, smart-home integration, a Room Visualizer, and a mobile app. Visit .

About XiXi Yang Home

XiXi Yang Home is a Los Angeles-based luxury home and lifestyle brand founded by television personality, entrepreneur, and creative director XiXi Yang. Inspired by California living and a global design perspective, the brand brings together contemporary interiors, original storytelling, design education, and product collaborations. Through its digital community, XiXi Yang Home encourages audiences to embrace individuality and create spaces that reflect their personal style. Visit .

Media Contact:

Jordan Hayes

Director of Communications

XiXi Yang Home

...

21606 Devonshire Street

Los Angeles, CA 91311



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