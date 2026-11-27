MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surgical Robots Market Report by Product, Application, End-User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global surgical robots market reached USD 7.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.6 Billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.79% during 2026-2034. According to the report, market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of bone degenerative diseases and neurological disorders, rising surgical volumes, technological advances in robotic systems, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Key Surgical Robots Market Growth Drivers

An expanding geriatric population and the rising incidence of chronic conditions are increasing demand for orthopedic, neurological, cardiac, urological, and other surgical procedures. Hip and knee replacements are becoming more common as arthritis, osteoporosis, and related musculoskeletal conditions affect a larger share of the global population. More than 450,000 hip replacement surgeries are performed annually in the United States, while the number of cardiac surgeries exceeds 900,000 procedures each year and is projected to reach 1.3 million by 2029.

Road accidents are also contributing to surgical demand. In 2022, Indian States and Union Territories reported 4,61,312 road accidents, resulting in 1,68,491 fatalities and injuries to 4,43,366 people. Higher trauma-related caseloads are strengthening the need for efficient surgical platforms capable of supporting precision, consistency, and complex procedures.

The preference for minimally invasive surgery continues to support surgical robot adoption. Robotic platforms can improve visualization, dexterity, accuracy, and access to difficult anatomical areas. These capabilities are particularly valuable in complex procedures where precision is critical. Demand is also rising in cosmetic surgery, supported by changing consumer attitudes and high procedure volumes, especially in North America.

Technological Advancements Strengthen Market Outlook

Innovation remains a major surgical robots market trend. Manufacturers are incorporating High-definition 3D imaging, advanced navigation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) into robotic surgery platforms. AI-enabled systems can support real-time adjustments, while improved robotic arms and surgeon controls offer greater dexterity and operational feedback.

In March 2024, Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for the fifth generation of its multiport da Vinci robot. The da Vinci 5 system incorporates more than 150 upgrades compared with the da Vinci Xi, including surgeon controllers with force feedback. In September 2023, US Medical Innovations and the Jerome Canady Research Institute for Advanced and Biological Technological Sciences launched the Canady Robotic AI Surgical System, which combines AI-assisted robotics with cold atmospheric plasma and a three-dimensional non-contact bioelectric pulse electromagnetic field.

Market Segmentation Highlights



By product: The market includes robotic systems, instruments and accessories, and services. Instruments and accessories account for the largest share, supported by recurring demand for specialized graspers, scissors, needle drivers, retractors, suction tools, and other procedure-specific components.

By application: Applications include gynecological surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and other procedures. Orthopedic surgery holds a dominant market position due to increasing joint disorders and rising hip and knee replacement volumes. By end-user: Hospitals represent the largest segment, followed by ambulatory surgical centers and other facilities. Hospitals benefit from higher patient volumes, established surgical infrastructure, specialized personnel, and greater capacity to invest in robotic systems.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global surgical robots market. Regional growth is supported by substantial healthcare spending, advanced medical infrastructure, high volumes of colorectal, urological, orthopedic, cardiac, and cosmetic procedures, and continued investment by medical technology companies. Approximately 64 million surgical procedures are performed annually in the United States. In September 2024, Medtronic announced a robot-assisted surgery platform designed to offer greater flexibility and cost efficiency.

The report also analyzes market opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Emerging markets offer significant expansion potential as healthcare systems modernize, surgical capacity increases, and providers adopt advanced medical technologies.

Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunities

The surgical robots market remains highly fragmented, with companies competing through product performance, clinical capabilities, pricing, and technological innovation. Prominent participants include Accuray Incorporated, Auris Health Inc., CMR Surgical, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, Maxar Technologies Limited, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Medrobotics Corporation, Medtronic, Renishaw, Smith & Nephew, SRI International Inc., Stryker Corporation, Think Surgical, Transenterix Inc., Verb Surgical, and Zimmer Biomet.

High acquisition costs, regulatory requirements, maintenance expenses, and the need for specialized clinical training may limit adoption. However, sustained research and development funding, expanding minimally invasive surgery volumes, improved robotic capabilities, and growing adoption in emerging economies are expected to create substantial opportunities through 2034.

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