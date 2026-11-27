MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moving beyond traditional consumer electronics, the next-generation Cyber Pet combines proactive interaction, family recognition, and automated memory capture, with global pre-order deposits opening January 4, 2027.

Hongkong, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Black Friday and holiday shopping season approaches, consumers are increasingly looking beyond conventional electronics toward technologies that offer more meaningful everyday experiences. While smartphones, tablets, and voice-activated speakers provide convenience, AI-powered companion robots are introducing a new way for technology to become part of family life, bringing greater presence, warmth, and emotional connection into the home.









Leading this shift in domestic robotics is OlloBot, a companion robotics brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited (a member enterprise of BizConf Technology Co., Ltd., SZSE: 300578). Positioned as a standout discovery for the 2026 holiday season, the OlloNi SS1 represents a new category of intelligent home gift: an embodied AI companion robot, or "Cyber Pet", engineered to learn family rhythms, recognize household members, and foster genuine connection across distances.

Ahead of its highly anticipated commercial rollout, OlloBot has confirmed that global pre-order deposits for the OlloNi SS1 will officially open on January 4, 2027, two days ahead of CES 2027 in Las Vegas.

The Evolution of Holiday Tech: From Task Assistants to AI Companions









Earlier generations of home robotics and smart devices operated on a strict command-and-response model. While helpful for playing music or checking the weather, those devices remained passive utilities, sitting silent until summoned and offering little continuity once a task finished.

Advances in embodied AI and multimodal sensing are beginning to reshape how people engage with home robotics. Next-generation companions can perceive their surroundings, respond to emotional cues, and initiate natural interactions. Rather than focusing solely on what a device can do, families are increasingly exploring how technology can contribute to more meaningful everyday experiences.

Rather than asking what a device can compute, families are increasingly asking how interacting with technology makes them feel.

Gift Spotlight: Why OlloNi SS1 Stands Out This Season









Designed for households spanning busy working professionals, multi-generational families, and older adults living independently, the OlloNi SS1 transforms how technology fits into daily living:



Proactive Emotional Companionship: Instead of waiting for a wake word, OlloNi SS1 uses multimodal perception, reading vocal tone, facial expressions, and behavioral patterns, to initiate warm, context-aware interactions. When it detects that someone may be feeling low, OlloNi SS1 can initiate a comforting interaction, offering a more engaging and personalized companionship experience.

An Adaptive AI That Grows With the Family: Unlike fixed electronics that feel identical out of the box months later, OlloNi SS1 develops a unique personality shaped by the habits, schedules, and emotional patterns of the specific household it lives with.

Whole-Family and Pet Recognition: The companion recognizes individual family members, including household pets, and understands domestic relationships, tailoring its responses based on who is in the room.

Expressive 2+1 Multi-Screen Design: Featuring two circular eye displays dedicated to nuanced emotional expressions alongside a main interactive screen, OlloNi communicates intuitively through visual cues without always relying on spoken dialogue.

Dynamic Remote Family Connection: For loved ones separated by work travel or distance, OlloNi SS1 supports real-time remote viewing, two-way voice communication, and video calls while moving autonomously around the home, turning static check-ins into shared everyday presence.

Hands-Free Life Capture & AI Vlog: With user permission, OlloNi SS1 automatically captures meaningful family moments, such as laughter, hugs, and celebrations. Its AI-powered Vlog feature then edits and scores the footage into shareable memory clips, allowing family members to stay present in the moment rather than stepping away to capture memories themselves. Privacy-Focused Environmental Awareness: Equipped with sensors that monitor ambient lighting, temperature, humidity, and spatial changes, OlloNi SS1 can provide helpful reminders, such as reminding family members to bring an umbrella when rain is detected. Its privacy-focused design aims to distinguish environmental awareness from passive surveillance, with meaningful interactions and memory capture guided by user permission.

While the OlloNi SS1 is not yet available for immediate purchase, its upcoming global pre-order launch offers an early look at a new category of AI-powered home companions for the year ahead.

Looking Ahead: Global Pre-Orders Begin Ahead of CES 2027









OlloBot is preparing for an important milestone in bringing the OlloNi SS1 to a global audience. Global pre-order deposits will officially open on January 4, 2027, ahead of CES 2027, which begins on January 6 in Las Vegas. The second stage of the pre-order campaign, covering remaining balance payments, is scheduled to begin on February 14, 2027.

Consumers interested in exploring the next generation of AI-powered companionship can visit OlloBot's official website for product information and updates ahead of the global pre-order launch.

About OlloBot

OlloBot is a companion robotics brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based technology company and member of BizConf Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300578). Specializing in embodied artificial intelligence, OlloBot pioneers proactive, family-centric AI companion robots within the Cyber Pet category, integrating adaptive intelligence and robotics into real domestic environments to bring warmth, presence, and meaningful connection into everyday family life. For more information, visit .

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