MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The compliance consultancy has also promoted four people into senior roles as its GRC and growth teams expand

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axipro, a CREST-certified compliance automation and cybersecurity consultancy, now works with more than 300 clients worldwide. G2's Cybersecurity Consulting Provider Comparison: 2027 Benchmark Report names Axipro a top performer for customer satisfaction, ease of doing business, buyer recommendations and Net Promoter Score. Axipro is also a Drata Elite Partner and a Vanta Preferred Partner, and it has promoted four team members.







Axipro Named a Top Performer in G2's Cybersecurity Consulting Benchmark

What G2 buyers said

G2's benchmark compares cybersecurity consulting firms using the more than 1,500 verified reviews behind its Fall 2026 Grid® Report for Cybersecurity Consulting Services. Axipro was named a top performer in four of its categories:



Highest customer satisfaction

Easiest to do business with, with a 100% ease-of-doing-business score

Most recommended by buyers Highest Net Promoter Score

Axipro has a 4.9-star rating on G2 from 49 reviews.

Partnerships across GRC platforms and auditors

Axipro became a Drata Elite Partner in March 2026 and is a Vanta Preferred Partner. It also works with leading audit firms including A-LIGN, Prescient Security and Sensiba.

Leadership promotions

Four people have moved into new roles as the company grows:



Abeera Zainab, previously GRC Manager, becomes GRC Lead. She has led delivery across SOC 2 and ISO 27001 engagements, managed relationships with dozens of clients, and reviews Axipro's technical content and guidelines.

Ikponke Godwin, previously Security Advisor, becomes Senior Cybersecurity Consultant. She is a certified ISO/IEC 42001 Lead Auditor and has led internal audits and SOC 2 maintenance work for clients in Europe and the US.

Shumaila Hirani, previously GRC Manager, becomes GRC Lead. She has led more than 50 cybersecurity client engagements in the past two years. Pedro Moorcraft, previously Head of Growth, becomes VP of Growth & Marketing. He built Axipro's inbound pipeline across SEO, AI search, paid search and outreach.

"Three hundred clients is a number I couldn't have imagined when we started," said Ali Hayat, Founder and CEO of Axipro. "I'm prouder of how we got here. The G2 scores come straight from our clients, and they tell us people find us easy to work with and would recommend us to others. Abeera, Ikponke, Shumaila and Pedro have had a lot to do with that. I often say that once you accept your limits, you can go beyond. This team keeps showing me what that looks like."

About Axipro

Axipro is a CREST-certified compliance automation and cybersecurity consultancy. It helps companies get and stay compliant with SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, GDPR, HIPAA and more than 30 other frameworks, and it runs penetration tests. Axipro is a Drata Elite Partner and a Vanta Preferred Partner. Its consultants work alongside compliance automation platforms to take clients from zero to audit-ready in as little as six weeks, for a fixed fee. The company has more than 35 staff in Bahrain, the UK and the US. Learn more at axipro.co.







Ikponke Godwin, Senior Cybersecurity Consultant

Press Inquiries

Pedro Moorcraft

VP of Growth & Marketing

Axipro

pedro.moorcraft [at] axipro.co



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