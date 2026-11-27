Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report by Test Types, Product, Application, Technology, End User, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European IVD market is projected to grow from US$ 26.54 billion in 2025 to US$ 43.75 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 5.71% during 2026-2034. According to the report, market expansion is being driven by demand for early disease detection, personalized medicine, preventive healthcare, and advanced diagnostic technologies. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, combined with Europe's aging population, is also increasing diagnostic testing volumes across hospitals, laboratories, and home care settings.

Key European IVD Market Growth Drivers

Europe's demographic transition is creating sustained demand for blood testing, biomarker screening, molecular diagnostics, and chronic disease monitoring. Eurostat projects that people aged 65 and older will account for 32.5% of the European Union population by 2100, compared with 21.1% in 2022. This trend is expected to increase testing requirements for diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, cancer, kidney disease, and other age-related illnesses.

Chronic disease prevalence is already substantial across the region. Estimated cases in 2025 exceed 52 million in Germany, 41 million in the United Kingdom, 39 million in France, 35 million in Italy, and 24 million in Spain. Poland, the Netherlands, Romania, Belgium, and Sweden also represent important markets for routine diagnostics and long-term disease monitoring. These estimates draw on OECD Health Statistics, European Commission public health data, and the World Health Organization Europe Health Information Gateway.

Technological innovation is accelerating European IVD market development. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), laboratory automation, high throughput analyzers, digital pathology, and molecular testing platforms are improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. Point-of-care diagnostics, rapid tests, and home-based testing are also expanding access while supporting decentralized healthcare delivery.

Government screening programs, healthcare digitization, laboratory modernization, and investment in disease surveillance continue to support adoption. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement mechanisms in several European countries strengthen market opportunities, although access and funding vary by national healthcare system.

Market Challenges

The European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) has increased clinical evidence, technical documentation, and conformity assessment requirements. While these measures support product quality and patient safety, they can extend approval timelines and raise compliance costs. Small and medium sized diagnostic companies may face particular pressure because of limited regulatory resources and dependence on notified bodies.

High acquisition and operating costs also affect adoption of molecular platforms, automated analyzers, and personalized diagnostic systems. Differences in reimbursement policies among EU member countries create additional pricing and market access challenges, particularly for innovative tests without consistent coverage.

European IVD Market Segment Outlook

ELISA & CLIA testing remains important for infectious diseases, hormone analysis, autoimmune disorders, and cancer biomarkers. Automation is improving laboratory productivity and supporting higher sample volumes. Rapid tests are gaining traction in clinical, community, and home care environments because of growing demand for accessible testing and faster clinical decisions.

IVD instruments, including hematological analyzers, molecular diagnostic analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, and immunoanalyzers, are benefiting from investment in scalable laboratory capacity. Clinical chemistry remains essential for metabolic, liver, renal, electrolyte, and blood glucose testing. Infectious disease diagnostics are also expected to maintain strong demand, supported by surveillance programs and multiplex platforms capable of testing for multiple pathogens.

The report segments the market by test type, product, application, technology, end user, and country. Key test categories include ELISA & CLIA, PCR, Rapid Test, Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA), sequencing, In Situ Hybridization, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Radioimmunoassay (RIA), and Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology. Products include instruments, reagents, and services, while major applications cover infectious disease, diabetes, cardiology, oncology, nephrology, autoimmune diseases, and drug testing.

Country Market Highlights



Germany: Advanced laboratory infrastructure, medical research capabilities, healthcare digitization, and high chronic disease prevalence reinforce its position as a leading European IVD market.

France: National screening programs, preventive healthcare policies, and adoption of molecular and automated diagnostics support continued market growth.

United Kingdom: The NHS, biotechnology research, personalized medicine, genetics testing, and decentralized diagnostics contribute to innovation, although post-Brexit regulation adds complexity. Netherlands: High-throughput laboratory systems, digital healthcare, at-home diagnostics, and collaboration among universities, biotechnology companies, and IVD manufacturers strengthen the country's market outlook.

Competitive Developments

Leading companies are expanding molecular diagnostics, laboratory automation, immunoassay, digital pathology, and point-of-care portfolios. bioMerieux SA advanced its BIOFIRE infectious disease and SPOTFIRE respiratory testing solutions. QIAGEN received CE-IVDR certification for its QIAstat-Dx portfolio and announced laboratory automation launches. Roche Diagnostics expanded LumiraDx, cobas molecular diagnostics, and near-patient testing solutions, while Siemens Healthineers advanced AI-integrated workflows and Atellica laboratory systems. Inbiome introduced an IVDR-certified rapid bacterial identification platform, and Numares Health AG expanded its AXINON platform for chronic disease and cancer applications.

Companies analyzed in the report include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sysmex Corporation. The competitive assessment covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, product portfolios, and revenue performance.

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