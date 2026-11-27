Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast 2026-2034 AI, Molecular, And Point-Of-Care Testing Drive 5.71% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$26.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$43.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Test Types
6.2 By Products
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Technology
6.5 By End User
6.6 By Countries
7. Test Types - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
7.1 ELISA & CLIA
7.2 PCR
7.3 Rapid Test
7.4 Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)
7.5 In Situ Hybridization
7.6 Transcription Mediated Amplification
7.7 Sequencing
7.8 Colorimetric Immunoassay
7.9 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)
7.10 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
7.11 Others
8. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
8.1 Services
8.2 Instruments
8.3 Reagents
9. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
9.1 Infectious Disease
9.2 Diabetes
9.3 Cardiology
9.4 Oncology
9.5 Nephrology
9.6 Autoimmune Diseases
9.7 Drug Testing
9.8 Others
10. Technology - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
10.1 Immunoassay
10.2 Clinical Chemistry
10.3 Molecular Diagnostics/Genetics
10.4 Hematology
10.5 Microbiology
10.6 Coagulation
10.7 Others
11. End User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
11.1 Hospitals
11.2 Laboratories
11.3 Home - Care
11.4 Others
12. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
12.1 Germany
12.2 France
12.3 Italy
12.4 Spain
12.5 Netherlands
12.6 Greece
12.7 Portugal
12.8 Belgium
12.9 Sweden
12.10 Austria
12.11 Denmark
12.12 Finland
12.13 Ireland
12.14 Luxembourg
12.15 Poland
12.16 Romania
12.17 Czechia
12.18 Hungary
12.19 Bulgaria
12.20 Slovakia
12.21 Croatia
12.22 Lithuania
12.23 Latvia
12.24 Slovenia
12.25 Estonia
12.26 Cyprus
12.27 Malta
12.28 Switzerland
12.29 Norway
12.30 Iceland
12.31 United Kingdom
12.32 Turkey
13. Merger and Acquisition
14. Porter's Five Analysis
14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.3 Degree of Rivalry
14.4 Threat of New Entrants
14.5 Threat of Substitutes
15. SWOT Analysis
15.1 Strength
15.2 Weakness
15.3 Opportunity
15.4 Threat
16. Key Players Analysis
16.1 Roche Diagnostics
16.1.1 Overviews
16.1.2 Key Persons
16.1.3 Recent Developments
16.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.1.5 Revenue Analysis
16.2 Abbott Diagnostics
16.2.1 Overviews
16.2.2 Key Persons
16.2.3 Recent Developments
16.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.2.5 Revenue Analysis
16.3 Siemens Healthineers
16.3.1 Overviews
16.3.2 Key Persons
16.3.3 Recent Developments
16.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Revenue Analysis
16.4 Danaher Corporation
16.4.1 Overviews
16.4.2 Key Persons
16.4.3 Recent Developments
16.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.4.5 Revenue Analysis
16.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
16.5.1 Overviews
16.5.2 Key Persons
16.5.3 Recent Developments
16.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.5.5 Revenue Analysis
16.6 Sysmex Corporation
16.6.1 Overviews
16.6.2 Key Persons
16.6.3 Recent Developments
16.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.6.5 Revenue Analysis
Companies Featured
- Roche Diagnostics Abbott Diagnostics Siemens Healthineers Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Sysmex Corporation
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