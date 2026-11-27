MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biological Safety Testing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global biological safety testing services market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 4.7 billion in 2026 to USD 11.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2026 to 2033. North America held the largest regional share of 33.3% in 2025, supported by its established biopharmaceutical industry, extensive research activity, and stringent product safety requirements.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of biologics and biosimilars, expanding cell and gene therapy development, and strict regulatory standards governing the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products. The growing biopharmaceutical drug pipeline is also increasing demand for specialized testing capable of identifying microbial, viral, and process-related contaminants.

Cell and gene therapy development represents a significant growth opportunity for biological safety testing service providers. According to Creative Biogene, approximately 3,700 cell and gene therapy products are currently in development, while more than 100 therapies have received approval worldwide. As the number of clinical programs and regulatory approvals increases, developers must conduct comprehensive safety assessments throughout research, manufacturing, and commercialization. This requirement is expected to support sustained demand for contamination testing, viral clearance, sterility testing, and cell line characterization.

Technological advances are further improving the speed, accuracy, and reliability of biological safety testing services. Automation, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based testing are enabling service providers to improve operational efficiency while supporting more sensitive contaminant detection. Continued investment in advanced analytical platforms is expected to strengthen testing capacity and help laboratories meet evolving regulatory expectations.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing biological safety testing to specialized providers because in-house operations require substantial infrastructure, skilled personnel, and regulatory expertise. Contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) offer cost-effective, regulatory-compliant testing solutions across multiple stages of product development. Outsourcing is particularly important for emerging biopharmaceutical companies seeking to optimize resources and concentrate on core drug development programs.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and examines industry trends across service, application, end use, and geographic segments from 2021 to 2033.

Service Segments:



Bioburden testing services

Endotoxin testing services

Sterility testing services

Viral clearance and validation services

Cell line authentication and characterization tests

Residual host contamination testing services

Adventitious agent detection testing services Other biological safety testing services

Application Segments:



Vaccine & therapeutics

Monoclonal antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant protein

Cell and gene therapy

Blood & blood products

Tissue & tissue-based products Other applications

End Use Segments:



Biopharmaceutical companies

Pharmaceutical companies

Academic and research institutions Other end users

Regional Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market intelligence supporting informed strategic decision-making

Revenue forecasts across major services, applications, end users, regions, and countries

Analysis of biological safety testing market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Insights into technological innovation and evolving regulatory requirements Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and strengthening business strategies

The report enables pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, testing laboratories, CROs, CDMOs, investors, and other stakeholders to evaluate market opportunities, assess competitive conditions, and plan for future demand within the rapidly expanding biological safety testing services industry.

Companies Featured



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

WuXi AppTec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Toxikon Corporation bioMerieux SA

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