MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising antimicrobial resistance, staffing shortages and quality control demand drive adoption, while MALDI-TOF, rapid AST, AI-based imaging and lab automation spur innovation

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Microbiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated microbiology market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 5.6 billion in 2026 to USD 9.5 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 41.0% of total revenue.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and sepsis, which is creating demand for faster microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Shortages of trained laboratory professionals are also encouraging hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and testing facilities to adopt automated microbiology systems. In addition, expanding quality control requirements across biopharmaceutical manufacturing, food production, environmental monitoring, and water testing are supporting broader market adoption.

Innovation and Industry Development

Innovation remains a defining characteristic of the automated microbiology market. Key areas of development include MALDI-TOF identification, rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing, total laboratory automation, and AI-based image analysis. In April 2024, Q-linea received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its ASTar System, which delivers rapid antimicrobial susceptibility results directly from positive blood cultures in approximately six hours.

Product expansion is also strengthening competition among automated microbiology companies. In March 2025, bioMerieux received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for VITEK COMPACT PRO, a next-generation automated identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing platform for clinical and industrial laboratories. The system is designed to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results while supporting modern laboratory workflows.

M&A Activity and Regional Expansion

The market is experiencing moderate to high M&A activity as major life sciences and diagnostics companies restructure their portfolios. In February 2026, BD completed the combination of its Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions business with Waters Corporation. The transaction, valued at USD 18.8 billion, included established microbiology platforms such as BD BACTEC, Phoenix, and Kiestra.

In August 2026, Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the sale of its microbiology business, including Oxoid and Remel, to private equity firm Astorg for approximately USD 1.1 billion. The divested business generated USD 645 million in revenue during 2025.

Companies are also investing in regional manufacturing and service capacity. In September 2025, Copan announced more than USD 7 million in new U.S. manufacturing investment across California and Puerto Rico. The initiative is intended to expand production capacity, strengthen domestic sourcing, improve access to advanced technologies, and support employment growth.

Regulatory Environment

Regulatory requirements continue to have a significant influence on automated microbiology systems and reagents, which must comply with applicable performance, quality, and in vitro diagnostic standards. In May 2024, the WHO updated its Bacterial Priority Pathogens List to cover 15 families of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, helping guide global surveillance, research, and testing priorities.

In the U.S., a federal court vacated the FDA's Laboratory Developed Tests rule in March 2025. As a result, laboratory-developed microbiology assays remained under CLIA oversight, preserving the existing compliance framework for affected laboratories.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes automated microbiology market revenue and trends from 2021 to 2033 across the following segments:



Product: Reagents & Kits, Assay Kits & Panels, Culture Media, Stains & Dyes, Instruments, Automated Microbial Identification Systems, Automated Blood Culture Systems, Automated Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) Systems, Automated Sample Preparation Systems, Automated Colony Counters, Other Instruments, and Software

Automation Type: Fully Automated and Semi-Automated

Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Biopharmaceutical Production, Food & Beverage Testing, Environmental & Water Testing, and Other Applications

End Use: Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Environmental & Water Testing Laboratories, and Food & Beverage Manufacturers Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market estimates, forecasts, segment analysis, regional revenue assessments, competitive intelligence, product innovation tracking, and evaluations of emerging growth opportunities. These insights can support strategic planning, market entry decisions, competitive positioning, investment analysis, and the identification of new revenue streams across the global automated microbiology market.

Companies Featured



bioMerieux SA

Waters Corporation (BD Diagnostic Solutions)

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Bruker Corporation

Merck KGaA

Copan Group

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Q-linea AB

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