MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brazil's hydropower assets reduce development risk and capital costs, while Chile's renewable expansion drives demand for grid balancing and large-scale storage.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South America pumped hydro storage market attained a value of USD 14.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 9%. According to the report, market growth is being supported by the region's extensive hydropower infrastructure, rising renewable energy capacity and increasing demand for grid balancing and long-duration energy storage.

Hydropower generates more than 50% of South America's electricity, giving the region a strong technical, geological and operational foundation for pumped hydro storage development. Existing dams, reservoirs and transmission networks can support new facilities or add-on projects while potentially reducing capital costs and development risks. Brazil and Chile are expected to create significant opportunities as their power systems incorporate larger volumes of intermittent solar and wind generation.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Brazil leads regional development: Brazil has more than 110 GW of installed hydroelectric capacity, supported by established turbine expertise and extensive reservoir infrastructure. These resources create opportunities to develop pumped storage facilities adjacent to existing hydropower assets. The country's national energy planning authority has identified more than 20 GW of economically viable potential, although long-term contract structures and revenue certainty remain critical to attracting multi-billion dollar investment.

Closed-Loop Pumped Storage Systems are gaining momentum: Closed-loop projects are forecast to record the fastest growth because dedicated upper and lower reservoirs can reduce dependence on natural river flows. This approach can help developers address environmental approval and land tenure challenges, particularly in the Amazon and Andean watersheds. Renewable energy integration is driving demand: Grid stabilisation, frequency regulation and renewable energy integration represent the leading applications for pumped hydro storage across South America. Bulk storage capacity can absorb excess renewable electricity and dispatch it during periods of higher demand, improving system flexibility and limiting curtailment.

Regional Growth Opportunities

Chile presents one of the region's most urgent development opportunities. The country is targeting 70% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2050, while rapid solar expansion in the Atacama desert is already creating periods of excess daytime generation. Pumped hydro storage projects in the Andean foothills could capture this electricity for evening dispatch, strengthening grid reliability and supporting further renewable capacity additions.

South America's geography also provides favorable conditions for future projects. The Andes mountain range offers natural upper-lower reservoir elevation differences along the continent's western edge. In Brazil, highland-lowland transition zones across Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo and Goias provide additional development potential near established electricity infrastructure and major demand centers.

Competitive Landscape

Leading hydropower technology suppliers are expanding their capabilities to address the emerging project pipeline. Siemens Energy, GE Renewable Energy, Voith Hydro and Andritz AG are positioned to compete for equipment, engineering and service contracts. Established regional supply relationships, installation experience and maintenance networks are expected to be important competitive advantages as utilities evaluate technically complex projects with long operating lives.

Market Outlook



2024 market value: USD 14.4 billion

Projected 2032 market value: USD 28.8 billion

Estimated CAGR: approximately 9%

Brazilian installed hydroelectric capacity: more than 110 GW Identified pumped hydro storage potential in Brazil: more than 20 GW

The report indicates that regulatory reform, long-term energy market contracts and clearer remuneration for grid services will be essential to converting regional potential into operational capacity. With renewable deployment accelerating, pumped hydro storage is expected to become an increasingly important component of South America's energy transition, supporting reliable electricity supply, lower curtailment and greater power system resilience.

Key Topics Covered:

South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2024-2025

Market Growth 2025(F)-2032(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Historical Market (2017-2024) South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Forecast (2025-2032)

South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by System Type



Open-Loop Systems

Closed-Loop Systems

Mixed Systems

Others

Historical Trend (2017-2024) Forecast Trend (2025-2032)

South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Application



Grid Stabilization

Renewable Energy Integration

Peak Shaving

Backup Power

Others

Historical Trend (2017-2024) Forecast Trend (2025-2032)

South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Capacity Rating



Small-Scale (< 100 MW)

Medium-Scale (100-500 MW)

Large-Scale (> 500 MW)

Others

Historical Trend (2017-2024) Forecast Trend (2025-2032)

South America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Region



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Others

Historical Trend (2017-2024) Forecast Trend (2025-2032)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key South America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Andritz AG (Austria)



Siemens Energy (Germany)



GE Renewable Energy (United States)



Alstom (France)



Voith Hydro (Germany)



Vattenfall (Sweden)



ELETROBRAS (Brazil)



Endesa (Spain)



AES Corporation (United States)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Andritz AG (Austria)

Siemens Energy (Germany)

GE Renewable Energy (United States)

Alstom (France)

Voith Hydro (Germany)

Vattenfall (Sweden)

ELETROBRAS (Brazil)

Endesa (Spain) AES Corporation (United States)

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