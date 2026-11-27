MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Greeley HVAC company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 5.0-star rating across Northern CO.

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Icon Heating & Air, a family-owned HVAC company in Greeley, Colorado, has been named HVAC Contractor of the Year in the HVAC category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 53 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the company's focus on honest, reliable heating and cooling service for homeowners across Northern Colorado.

As a small business rooted in Greeley, Icon Heating & Air provides air conditioning and furnace repair, new system installation, heat pumps, ductless mini-splits and preventative maintenance. Technicians are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for emergency repairs, and the company emphasizes honest pricing with no hidden fees. The team serves all of Northern Colorado.

"We treat our neighbors' homes the way we'd want our own treated, and we do the job right the first time, without pushing work you don't need," said Aaron Shileikis, Owner of Icon Heating & Air. "Being named HVAC Contractor of the Year, based on what our customers say about us, means a great deal to me. It tells me that being honest, showing up when people need us, and standing behind our work is making a real difference."

About Icon Heating & Air

Icon Heating & Air is a family-owned HVAC company in Greeley, Colorado. It provides installation, repair and maintenance for heating and air conditioning systems, with 24/7 emergency service for homes across Northern Colorado. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Aaron Shileikis

Icon Heating & Air

+1 (970) 590-5068

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Icon Heating & Air Named HVAC Contractor of the Year News Provided By Awardy November 27, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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